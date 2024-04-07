The Meaning of USPS – USPS means “United States Postal Service“. It is an internet acronym. What does USPS mean? USPS is an abbreviation that stands for “United States Postal Service”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out USPS definition and all the information related to acronym USPS in FAQ format.
USPS is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “United States Postal Service”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
USPS means “United States Postal Service”.
USPS is “United States Postal Service”.
The definition of USPS is “United States Postal Service”.
|Other terms relating to ‘united’:
|ABU
|Anyone but (Manchester) United
|FLOTUS
|First Lady Of The United States
|FSU
|Friends Stand United
|MAN U
|Manchester United Football Club
|MUFC
|Manchester United Football Club
|POTUS
|President of the United States
|SCOTUS
|Supreme Court Of The United States
|TOTUS
|Teleprompter Of The United States
|UAE
|United Arab Emirates
|UN
|United Nations
|UNESCO
|United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization
|UNICEF
|United Nations Children’s Fund
|UPS
|United Parcel Service
Uninterruptible Power Supply
|US
|United States
|USA
|United States of America
|USAF
|United States Air Force
|USBM
|United States Black Metal
|USCG
|United States Coast Guard
|USD
|United States Dollar
|USMC
|United States Marine Corps
|USS
|United States Ship
|Other terms relating to ‘states’:
|FLOTUS
|First Lady Of The United States
|POTUS
|President of the United States
|SCOTUS
|Supreme Court Of The United States
|TOTUS
|Teleprompter Of The United States
|US
|United States
|USA
|United States of America
|USAF
|United States Air Force
|USBM
|United States Black Metal
|USCG
|United States Coast Guard
|USD
|United States Dollar
|USMC
|United States Marine Corps
|USS
|United States Ship
|Other terms relating to ‘postal’:
|SNAIL MAIL
|Regular postal service
|Other terms relating to ‘service’:
|CAS
|Close Air Support
Confidence, Appearance, Swagger
Creativity, Action, Service
|CSR
|Customer Service Representative
|DDOS
|Distributed Denial of Service (network attack)
|DHS
|Department of Homeland Security
Department of Health Services
|DNS
|Domain Name Service
Did Not Start
|DOS
|Disk Operating System
Denial Of Service (attack)
Dad Over Shoulder
|DSS
|Department of Social Services
|EAS
|End of Active Service
|EMS
|Emergency Medical Service
|FREEBIE
|Item or service one gets for free
|GMAIL
|Google web email service
|GPRS
|General Packet Radio Services
|IIS
|Internet Information Services
|IRS
|Internal Revenue Service
|ISDN
|Integrated Services Digital Network
|ISP
|Internet Service Provider
|MI6
|Military Intelligence Service 6
|MMS
|Multimedia Messaging Service
|NCIS
|Naval Criminal Investigative Service (TV show)
|NHS
|National Health Service
|PBS
|Public Broadcasting Service
|PSA
|Publice Service Announcement
|QANTAS
|Queensland and Northern Territory Aerial Service
|SAS
|Special Air Service
|SLA
|Service Level Agreement
|SMS
|Short Message Service
|SNAIL MAIL
|Regular postal service
|SP2
|Service Pack 2
|SSID
|Service Set Identifier
|TOS
|Terms Of Service
|UPS
|United Parcel Service
Uninterruptible Power Supply