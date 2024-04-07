Home
April 7, 2024 Slang Definition

The Meaning of USER – USER means “Someone who uses other people to gain an advantage“. It is an internet acronym. What does USER mean? USER is an abbreviation that stands for “Someone who uses other people to gain an advantage”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out USER definition and all the information related to acronym USER in FAQ format.

What does USER mean?

USER is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Someone who uses other people to gain an advantage”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.

