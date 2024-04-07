The Meaning of USER – USER means “Someone who uses other people to gain an advantage“. It is an internet acronym. What does USER mean? USER is an abbreviation that stands for “Someone who uses other people to gain an advantage”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out USER definition and all the information related to acronym USER in FAQ format.
|Other terms relating to ‘user’:
|ARPU
|Average Revenue Per User
|BASER
|Drug user
|BDU
|Brain Dead User
Battle Dress Uniform
|CUG
|Closed User Group
|EUA
|End User Agreement
|EULA
|End User License Agreement
|GUI
|Graphical User Interface
|ID10T
|Computer error caused by user
|MU
|Multi User
|NARU
|Not A Registered User
|SCOUSER
|Person from Liverpool
|TROLL
|A deliberately provocative message board user
|TWEEKER
|A methamphetamine user
|UAC
|User Account Control
|UBD
|User Brain Damage
|UGC
|User Generated Content
|UI
|User Interface
|UID
|User Identification
|UX
|User eXperience
|WUL
|Watched User List
|Other terms relating to ‘someone’:
|212
|Speak with someone
|BOON
|Someone who has been a NOOB for ages
|COPYCAT
|Someone who copies someone else
|CREEPER
|Someone who views your profile but doesn’t make contact
|CUTE
|Someone/thing that is attrative in an innocent way
|DESI
|Someone from the Indian subcontinent
|DOWNER
|Someone or something that brings the mood down
|FLAME
|Insult someone over the internet
|GOLD DIGGER
|Person who loves someone just for their money
|JOANING
|Putting someone down, making fun of
|JOCKER
|Someone who copies another’s style
|MULE
|Person who carries something for someone else
|NUB
|Someone who should know better
|PMYMHMMFSWGAD
|Pardon Me, You Must Have Mistaken Me For Someone Who Gives A Damn
|RE-GIFT
|Pass an unwanted gift on to someone else
|RICK ROLL
|Trick someone with a link to Rick Astley video
|SAFE
|Something or someone good
|SCHEMIE
|Someone from a council estate
|SIW
|Someone Is Watching
|SIWOTI
|Someone Is Wrong On The Internet
|SNITCH
|Person who tells on someone
|SOMSW
|Someone Over My Shoulder Watching
|SPED
|Someone who needs special education
|SPRUNG
|Obsessed with someone, in love
|SUM1
|Someone
|SVS
|Someone Very Special
|SWIM
|Someone Who Isn’t Me
|SWIY
|Someone Who Isn’t You
|TOKER
|Someone who smokes marijuana
|WANNABE
|Someone who wants to be what they are not
|WASTE MAN
|Someone who is a waste of time and space
|Other terms relating to ‘uses’:
|YAWA
|Person who always uses the ‘Away’ status in IM systems
|Other terms relating to ‘other’:
|AOB
|Any Other Business
|AOT
|As Opposed To
Among Other Things
|BOTOH
|But On The Other Hand
|DUO
|Do Unto Others
|ESOL
|English for Speakers of Other Languages
|ION
|In Other News
|IOW
|In Other Words
|MASH UP
|Song made from bits of other songs
|MFEO
|Made For Each Other
|MOH
|My Other Half
|OH
|Other Half
|OMFUG
|Other Music Found UnderGround
|OPB
|Other People’s Business
|OPK
|Other People’s Kids
|OPM
|Other People’s Money
|OSO
|Other Significant Other
|OTOH
|On The Other Hand
|OTOOH
|On The Other Other Hand
|OWK
|Other World Kingdom
|S/O
|Shout Out
Significant Other
|SO
|Significant Other
Shout Out
|SYOTOS
|See You On The Other Side
|TOH
|The Other Half
|TOW
|The Other Wiki (Wikipedia)
|Other terms relating to ‘people’:
|BGL
|Big Game License, likes fat people
|COUPLE
|Two people in a relationship
|CPT
|Colored People’s Time
|HEADS
|People
|IDGHP
|I Don’t Get Hashtag Phrases
I Don’t Get His/Her Point
I Don’t Generally Hate People
|IHP
|I Hate People
|JEJEMON
|People who type stupidly
|JUNGLE FEVER
|Attraction between people of different race
|M2FP
|My Two( three , four etc…) Favorite People
|MAPOTI
|Most Annoying People On The Internet
|NAACP
|National Association for the Advancement of Colored People
|NALOPKT
|Not A Lot Of People Know That.
|OPB
|Other People’s Business
|OPK
|Other People’s Kids
|OPM
|Other People’s Money
|PEEPS
|People
|PEEPZ
|People
|PEERS
|People in the same group, equals in age, background etc
|PEPS
|People
|PETA
|People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals
|PLA
|People’s Liberation Army
|PLP
|People Lazily Procrastinating
|PLU
|People Like Us
|POMO
|Permanent Open Market Operations
Post Modern
A Group Of Native American People In California
|PPL
|People
|PPLE
|People
|PPLZ
|People
|PRC
|People’s Republic of China
|RIFRAF
|Common people, trailer trash
|SPQR
|Senatus Populusque Romanus (the Senate and the people of Rome)
|SWPL
|Stuff White People Like
|WATP
|We Are The People
|Other terms relating to ‘gain’:
|AGC
|Automatic Gain Control
|NVNG
|Nothing Ventured, Nothing Gained
|PIGEON
|Woman using a man for personal gain