Home
USC

USC

April 8, 2024 Slang Definition

The Meaning of USC – USC means “University of Southern California“. It is an internet acronym. What does USC mean? USC is an abbreviation that stands for “University of Southern California”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out USC definition and all the information related to acronym USC in FAQ format.

What does USC mean?

USC is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “University of Southern California”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.

The Meaning of USC

USC means “University of Southern California”.

What is USC?

USC is “University of Southern California”.

USC Definition / USC Means

The definition of USC is “University of Southern California”.

Thanks for visiting this page. Feel free to share this page if you find the above content accurate and helpful to you. You can also browse our website Web Acronym to check out other 9000+ slang words.

Other terms relating to ‘university’:
 BSC Bachelor of Science (university degree)
 CSU California State University
 NYU New York University
 OU Open University
 UCLA University of California at Los Angeles
 UNI University
Other terms relating to ‘southern’:
 SMIB Southern Maryland Inbred
Other terms relating to ‘california’:
 CBI Californian Bureau of Investigation
Confederation of British Industry
 CHP California Highway Patrol
 CSU California State University
 LBC Long Beach, California
 NOCAL Northern California
 NORCAL Northern California
 POMO Permanent Open Market Operations
Post Modern
A Group Of Native American People In California
 UCLA University of California at Los Angeles

About The Author

acron

Related Posts