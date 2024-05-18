The Meaning of B2C – B2C means “Business To Consumer“. It is an internet acronym. What does B2C mean? B2C is an abbreviation that stands for “Business To Consumer”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out B2C definition and all the information related to acronym B2C in FAQ format.
B2C is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Business To Consumer”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
