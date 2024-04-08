Home
April 8, 2024

The Meaning of URL – URL means “Uniform Resource Locator“. It is an internet acronym. What does URL mean? URL is an abbreviation that stands for “Uniform Resource Locator”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out URL definition and all the information related to acronym URL in FAQ format.

Other terms relating to ‘uniform’:
 ACU Army Combat Uniform
 BDU Brain Dead User
Battle Dress Uniform
 URI Uniform Resource Indicator, URL
Other terms relating to ‘resource’:
 HR Human Resources
 URI Uniform Resource Indicator, URL
Other terms relating to ‘internet’:
 4CHAN Internet message/image board
 ARPA Advanced Research Projects Agency (made early internet)
 ARPANET Advanced Research Projects Agency Network (early internet)
 BIFFL Best Internet Friend For Life
 CCIE Cisco Certified Internetwork Expert
 CLOUD The Internet (non-local storage, software etc)
 FLAME Insult someone over the internet
 GOOGLE An Internet Search Engine
To Seek An Answer Using The Search Engine Google
 ICMP Internet Control Message Protocol
 IIS Internet Information Services
 IMAP Internet Message Access Protocol
 IMDB Internet Movie Database
 IMGUR An Internet Image Sharing Website
 IP Internet Protocol
Intellectual Property
 IPSEC Internet Protocol Security
 IRC Internet Relay Chat
 IRCOP Internet Relay Chat Operator
 ISCSI Internet SCSI
 ISP Internet Service Provider
 IWC Internet Wrestling Community
 LAG Slow response (computer, internet)
 LD Link Dead (Disconnection From Internet)
 MAPOTI Most Annoying People On The Internet
 MID Mid grade marijuana
Mobile Internet Device
 MISO My Internet Shut Off
 NET Internet
 NETIQUETTE Etiquette on the internet
 PING Send a packet to a computer and wait for its return (Packet INternet Groper)
 SIFS Secret Internet Fatties
 SIWOTI Someone Is Wrong On The Internet
 SKYPE Internet telephone
 TGFI Thank God For the Internet
 VENT Ventrilo (internet chat program)
 VOIP Voice Over IP – internet telephony
 WEB World wide web, internet
 WIFI Wireless Fidelity, wireless internet
Other terms relating to ‘address’:
 ADDY Address
 EDDRESS Email address
 EMA E-mail Address
 IPA India Pale Ale
Internet Protocol Address
 SAE Stamped/Self Addressed Envelope

