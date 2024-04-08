The Meaning of URL – URL means “Uniform Resource Locator“. It is an internet acronym. What does URL mean? URL is an abbreviation that stands for “Uniform Resource Locator”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out URL definition and all the information related to acronym URL in FAQ format.
What does URL mean?
URL is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Uniform Resource Locator”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
The Meaning of URL
URL means “Uniform Resource Locator”.
What is URL?
URL is “Uniform Resource Locator”.
URL Definition / URL Means
The definition of URL is “Uniform Resource Locator”.
Thanks for visiting this page. Feel free to share this page if you find the above content accurate and helpful to you. You can also browse our website Web Acronym to check out other 9000+ slang words.
|Other terms relating to ‘uniform’:
|ACU
|Army Combat Uniform
|BDU
|Brain Dead User
Battle Dress Uniform
|URI
|Uniform Resource Indicator, URL
|Other terms relating to ‘resource’:
|HR
|Human Resources
|URI
|Uniform Resource Indicator, URL
|Other terms relating to ‘internet’:
|4CHAN
|Internet message/image board
|ARPA
|Advanced Research Projects Agency (made early internet)
|ARPANET
|Advanced Research Projects Agency Network (early internet)
|BIFFL
|Best Internet Friend For Life
|CCIE
|Cisco Certified Internetwork Expert
|CLOUD
|The Internet (non-local storage, software etc)
|FLAME
|Insult someone over the internet
|An Internet Search Engine
To Seek An Answer Using The Search Engine Google
|ICMP
|Internet Control Message Protocol
|IIS
|Internet Information Services
|IMAP
|Internet Message Access Protocol
|IMDB
|Internet Movie Database
|IMGUR
|An Internet Image Sharing Website
|IP
|Internet Protocol
Intellectual Property
|IPSEC
|Internet Protocol Security
|IRC
|Internet Relay Chat
|IRCOP
|Internet Relay Chat Operator
|ISCSI
|Internet SCSI
|ISP
|Internet Service Provider
|IWC
|Internet Wrestling Community
|LAG
|Slow response (computer, internet)
|LD
|Link Dead (Disconnection From Internet)
|MAPOTI
|Most Annoying People On The Internet
|MID
|Mid grade marijuana
Mobile Internet Device
|MISO
|My Internet Shut Off
|NET
|Internet
|NETIQUETTE
|Etiquette on the internet
|PING
|Send a packet to a computer and wait for its return (Packet INternet Groper)
|SIFS
|Secret Internet Fatties
|SIWOTI
|Someone Is Wrong On The Internet
|SKYPE
|Internet telephone
|TGFI
|Thank God For the Internet
|VENT
|Ventrilo (internet chat program)
|VOIP
|Voice Over IP – internet telephony
|WEB
|World wide web, internet
|WIFI
|Wireless Fidelity, wireless internet
|Other terms relating to ‘address’:
|ADDY
|Address
|EDDRESS
|Email address
|EMA
|E-mail Address
|IPA
|India Pale Ale
Internet Protocol Address
|SAE
|Stamped/Self Addressed Envelope