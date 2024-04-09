Home
April 9, 2024 Slang Definition

The Meaning of UR – UR means “Your“. It is an internet acronym. What does UR mean? UR is an abbreviation that stands for “Your”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out UR definition and all the information related to acronym UR in FAQ format.

What does UR mean?

UR is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Your”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.

The Meaning of UR

UR means “Your”.

What is UR?

UR is “Your”.

UR Definition / UR Means

The definition of UR is “Your”.

Other terms relating to ‘your’:
 4YEO For Your Eyes Only
 AAYF As Always, Your Friend
 AOYP Angel on Your Pillow
 APYR As Per Your Request
 AYB All Your Base
 AYBABTU All Your Base Are Belong To Us
 AYBRB2U All Your Base Are Belong To Us
 AYC At Your Convenience
 AYEC At Your Earliest Convenience
 AYOR At Your Own Risk
 AYPI And Your Point Is?
 BUTT DIAL Accidentally call from a phone in your pocket
 BYO Bring Your Own
 BYP Beg Your Pardon
 BYT Bright Young Thing
Before Your Time
 COCKY Thinking too highly of yourself
 CREEPER Someone who views your profile but doesn’t make contact
 CYB Count Your Blessings
 CYDM Check Your Direct Messages
 CYE Check Your Email
 CYF Cross Your Fingers
 CYM Check Your Mail
 DFTSYP Don’t Forget To Say Your Prayers
 DHYB Don’t Hold Your Breath
 DIY Do It Yourself
 DKY Don’t Know Yet
Don’t Kid Yourself
 DMY Don’t Mess Yourself
 DPYN Don’t Pick Your Nose
 DQYDJ Don’t Quit Your Day Job
 DTYT Don’t Take Your Time
 DYJ Do Your Job
 DYOR Do Your Own Research
 FACE PALM Slap forehead with the palm of your hand
 FYA For Your Amusement
 FYC For Your Convenience
For Your Consideration
 FYE For Your Entertainment
 FYEO For Your Eyes Only
 FYI For Your Information
 FYK For Your Knowledge
 FYM Free Your Mind
 FYP Fixed Your Post
 FYR For Your Review
For Your Records
 FYT For Your Time
 GASSED Have a high opinion of yourself
 GETCHA Get You, understand
Get Your
 GIY Google It Yourself
 GIYF Google Is Your Friend
 GKY Go Kill Yourself
 GMY Good Man Yourself
 GPOY Gratuitous Picture Of Yourself
 GPOYW Gratuitous Picture Of Yourself Wednesday
 GYC Get Your Coat
 GYFS Get Your Facts Straight
 GYO Get Your Own
 GYT Get Yourself Tested
 HIMYM How I Met Your Mother (TV show)
 HWYD How Was Your Day?
 HYH Have You Heard
Hold Your Horses
 HYS Have Your Say
 IBYP I Beg Your Pardon
 IGYB I’ve Got Your Back
 IIFYM If It Fits Your Macros
 IYD In Your Dreams
 IYF In Your Face
 IYH In Your Head
 IYL If You’re Lucky
It’s Your Life
 IYO In Your Opinion
 JBY Just Be Yourself
 JFYI Just For Your Information
 KYFC Keep Your Fingers Crossed
 KYO Knock Yourself Out
 KYS Kill Yourself
 KYSO Knock Yourself Out
 LOYOL Live Out Your Own Life
 LQTY Laughing Quietly To Yourself
 LTY Laugh To Yourself
 MLYP Much Like Your Post
 MYB Mind Your Business
 MYF Miss Your Face
 MYGGWY May Your God Go With You
 MYMP Make Your Mama Proud
 MYOB Mind Your Own Business
 MYODB Mind Your Own Damn Business
 NONYA None of Your (business)
 NOYB None Of Your Business
 NOYDB None Of Your Damn Business
 NUNYA None of Your (business)
 NYB Not Your Business
 NYF Not Your Fault
 NYOB Not Your Own Business
 NYP Not Your Problem
 NYT Not Your Type
New York Times
 OOYL Out Of Your League
 OOYM Out Of Your Mind
 OYB On Your Bike
 OYG Oh Your God
 OYO On Your Own
 POCKET DIAL Accidentally make a call with the phone in your pocket
 PYP Play Your Position
 RFYL Run For Your Life
 ROY Relative of yours?
 RYC Regarding Your Comment
 RYN Read Your Note
Regarding Your Note
 RYO Roll Your Own
 SELFIE Picture of yourself, usually taken by yourself
 SMIZE Smile with your eyes
 SOYW Something On Your Wall
 SPOILER Something you would’ve prefered to find out yourself
 SWYP So What’s Your Point?
 SY Sincerely Yours
 SYF Shut Your Face
 SYG Shut Your Gob
 SYM Shut Your Mouth
So You Mad?
 TCOY Take Care Of Yourself
 TWITTER JAIL Having reached your tweeting limit
 TWYMS That’s What Your Mom Said
 TYB Try Your Best
 TYFAYS Thank You For All Your Support
 TYFYT Thank You For Your Time
 TYT Take Your Time
 UY Up Yours
 WFYB Whatever Floats Your Boat
 WIYP What Is Your Problem?
 WYB Watch Your Back
 WYF What’s Your Favorite …?
 WYM Watch Your Mouth
What You Mean?
 WYN What’s Your Name?
 WYP What’s Your Problem?
What’s Your Point?
 XYZ Examine Your Zipper
 YER Your
Yes
 YF Your Friend
 YFW Your Face When …
 YITB Yours In The Bond
 YMMV Your Mileage May Vary
 YO Your
Hi
Years Old
 YOYO You’re On Your Own
 YP Your Problem
Yes, Please
 YRMV Your Results May Vary
 YRO Your Rights Online
 YSC Your So Cute
 YWIMC Your Wish Is My Command

