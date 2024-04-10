The Meaning of UNCE – UNCE means “Sound of club music“. It is an internet acronym. What does UNCE mean? UNCE is an abbreviation that stands for “Sound of club music”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out UNCE definition and all the information related to acronym UNCE in FAQ format.
|Other terms relating to ‘unce’:
|FUD
|Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt
|OUNCE
|28 grams of drugs (usually marijuana)
|Other terms relating to ‘sound’:
|AHEM
|Throat clearing sound
|BOH
|Gunshot sound
|HMPF
|Sound made when irritated
|HUH
|Confused sound
|MUAH
|The sound of giving a kiss
|NOMNOM
|Sound of eating
|OM NOM
|Sound of eating
|OOFT
|Sound made when impressed by something
|OST
|Original Sound Track
|PEWPEW
|Laser sound
|RINGTONE
|Sound a cell phone makes when receiving a call
|SFX
|Sound Effects
|SG2M
|Sounds Good To Me
|SGTM
|Sounds Good To Me
|SLAP
|Sounds Like A Plan
|SLF
|Sounds Like Fun
|SONAR
|SOund Navagation And Ranging
|SOUND
|Cool, awesome, good
|SQ
|Sound Quality
|SWND
|Sound
|TCH
|Sound of disagreement, frustration
|TSK
|Sound of annoyance
|UNTZ
|Sound of a pulsing beat
|WOMP
|Low bass sound
|Other terms relating to ‘club’:
|CLUBHEAD
|Person who goes to clubs a lot
|GOONER
|Supporter of Arsenal Football Club
|JTC
|Join The Club
|MAN U
|Manchester United Football Club
|MUFC
|Manchester United Football Club
|WTTC
|Welcome To The club
|Other terms relating to ‘music’:
|ACAPELLA
|Vocal music without instruments
|AMV
|Anime Music Video
|AVPM
|A Very Potter Musical
|BGM
|Background Music
|BUSKING
|Playing music in public for money
|BYOM
|BYO Music
BYO Meat
|DISTRO
|Distribution (software, music, etc)
|DUBSTEP
|Music genre
|DXC
|Deathcore (music style)
|EBM
|Electronic Body Music
|EDM
|Electronic Dance Music
|ESKI
|Type of urban music
|HSM
|High School Musical
|HXC
|Hardcore (music)
|IDM
|It Doesn’t Matter
Intelligent Dance Music
|INDIE
|Independent music
|JPOP
|Japanese pop music
|KPOP
|Korean popular music
|L2M
|Listening To Music
|MIDI
|Musical Instrument Digital Interface
|MP3
|Music file (MPEG Layer 3)
|MP4
|Music/video file (MPEG Layer 4)
|MPA
|Music Publishers’ Association
|MTV
|Music Television
|MV
|Music Video
|NEDM
|Not Even Doom Music
|NME
|New Musical Express (magazine)
|OMFUG
|Other Music Found UnderGround
|POP
|Popular (music)
|PROG
|Progressive rock music
Program
|PUNK
|Music genre
|RAP
|Music genre
|RIP
|Convert music/video on CD to MP3s
Rest In Peace
|ROCKBAND
|Music video game
|ROOTS
|Type of Reggae music
|THRASH
|Thrash metal (music style)
|VGM
|Video Game Music
|VMA
|Video Music Awards
|WMG
|Warner Music Group