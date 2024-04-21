The Meaning of ABFAB – ABFAB means “Absolutely Fabulous“. It is an internet acronym. What does ABFAB mean? ABFAB is an abbreviation that stands for “Absolutely Fabulous”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out ABFAB definition and all the information related to acronym ABFAB in FAQ format.
ABFAB is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Absolutely Fabulous”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
|Other terms relating to ‘absolutely’:
|· ABS
|Absolutely
|· IMAHO
|In My Absolutely Honest Opinion
|· SPOT ON
|Absolutely correct, perfect
|Other terms relating to ‘fabulous’:
|· FAB
|Fabulous
|· FABU
|Fabulous
|· FANTABULOUS
|Fantastic and fabulous