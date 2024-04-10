Home
April 10, 2024 Slang Definition

The Meaning of UMML – UMML means “You Make Me Laugh“. It is an internet acronym. What does UMML mean? UMML is an abbreviation that stands for “You Make Me Laugh”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out UMML definition and all the information related to acronym UMML in FAQ format.

What does UMML mean?

UMML is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “You Make Me Laugh”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.

