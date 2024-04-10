The Meaning of UMML – UMML means “You Make Me Laugh“. It is an internet acronym. What does UMML mean? UMML is an abbreviation that stands for “You Make Me Laugh”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out UMML definition and all the information related to acronym UMML in FAQ format.
UMML is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “You Make Me Laugh”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
UMML means “You Make Me Laugh”.
UMML is “You Make Me Laugh”.
The definition of UMML is “You Make Me Laugh”.
|Other terms relating to ‘make’:
|ACME
|A Company that Makes Everything
|ATI
|Array Technology Inc. (graphics card maker)
|CREEPER
|Someone who views your profile but doesn’t make contact
|DFM
|Dance Floor Makeout
|DMAF
|Don’t Make A Fuss
|DMML
|Don’t Make Me Laugh
|DTMS
|Does That Make Sense?
|GAMMD
|Go Ahead Make My Day
|H/U
|Hook Up, make out
|LMAD
|Let’s Make A Deal
|M/O
|Make Out
|M2D
|Make my day
|MIGA
|Make It Go Away
|MIH
|Make It Happen
|MMAO
|Make Me An Offer
|MMD
|Make My Day
|MMT
|Makes Me Think
|MOTWYW
|Make Of That What You Will
|MUA
|Make-Up Alley (website)
|MYMP
|Make Your Mama Proud
|NCMO
|Non-Committal Make Out
|POCKET DIAL
|Accidentally make a call with the phone in your pocket
|PULL
|Make out with
|RAZZ
|Make fun of
Get drunk
|REV
|Make an engine go faster
Reverend
|RIB
|Make fun of
|RINGTONE
|Sound a cell phone makes when receiving a call
|THUG
|Violent criminal
Person struggling to make something of their life
|WMYB
|What Makes You Beautiful
|YCMIU
|You Couldn’t Make It Up
|YDMS
|You Don’t Make Sense
|YKIMS
|You Know It Makes Sense
|YMML
|You Make Me Laugh
|YMMS
|You Make Me Smile
|Other terms relating to ‘laugh’:
|ALOL
|Actually Laughing Out Loud
|ALWP
|Actual Laughter Was Produced
|ARF
|Laugh
|BAGL
|Bust A Gut Laughing
|BAHAHA
|Evil laugh
|BLOL
|Big Laugh Out Loud
|BWL
|Bursting With Laughter
|CBLTH
|Can’t Breathe Laughing Too Hard
|CREASING
|Laughing
|CSL
|Can’t stop laughing
|DLAM
|Don’t Laugh At Me
|DMML
|Don’t Make Me Laugh
|DOFL
|Dying On Floor Laughing
|DOL
|Dying Of Laughter
|DWL
|Dying With Laughter
|ELOL
|Evil Laugh Out Loud
|EVL
|Evil Laugh
|FL
|Fake Laugh
|FOCL
|Falling Off Chair Laughing
|FOFL
|Falling On Floor Laughing
|FOMCL
|Falling Off My Chair Laughing
|HA
|Sarcastic laugh
|HAFL
|Heart Attack From Laughing
|HAR
|Sarcastic laugh
|HEH
|Cynical laugh
|IAL
|I Ain’t Laughing
I Actually Laughed
|ICSL
|I Couldn’t/Can’t Stop Laughing
|IJL
|I Just Laughed
|IMML
|It Made Me Laugh
|J4L
|Just for Laughs
|JAJA
|Spanish laugh
|KML
|Killing Myself Laughing
|KMSL
|Killing Myself Laughing
|L
|Laugh
|L2MS
|Laughing To Myself
|LAL
|Laughing A Lot/Little
|LALB
|Laughing A Little Bit
|LATM
|Laughing At The Moment
|LAU
|Laughing At You
|LBS
|Laughing But Serious
Pounds (weight)
|LBVS
|Laughing But Very Serious
|LHH
|Laughing Hella Hard
|LI
|Laughing Inside
|LIH
|Laugh In Head
|LIMB
|Laughing In My Brain
|LIMH
|Laughing In My Head
|LIMM
|Laughing In My Mind
|LIRL
|Laughing In Real Life
|LIS
|Laughing In Silence
|LL
|Laugh Loudly, LOL
|LLH
|Laughing Like Hell
|LMCO
|Laughing My Cats Off
|LMHO
|Laughing My Head Off
|LMPO
|Laughing My Pants Off
|LMSO
|Laughing My Socks Off
|LOI
|Laughing On the Inside
|LOL
|Laughing Out Loud
|LOLING
|The act of laughing out loud
|LOLL
|Laugh Out Loud Literally
|LOLOL
|Lots Of Laughing Out Loud
|LOLZ
|Laugh Out Loud (with sarcasm)
|LOOL
|Laughing Outlandishly Out Loud
|LOQ
|Laugh Out Quietly
|LORL
|Laugh Out Really Loud
|LOTI
|Laughing On The Inside
|LOVL
|Laughing Out Very Loud
|LQI
|Laughing Quietly Inside
|LQL
|Laughing Quite Loudly
|LQTM
|Laughing Quietly To Myself
|LQTMS
|Laughing Quietly To Myself
|LQTY
|Laughing Quietly To Yourself
|LRL
|Laughing Really Loud
|LSH
|Laughing So Hard
|LSHIC
|Laughing So Hard I’m Crying
|LSHIDMT
|Laughing So Hard I Drop My Taco
|LSHMBH
|Laughing So Hard My Belly Hurts
|LSMIH
|Laughing So Much It Hurts
|LSTM
|Laughing Silently To Myself
|LTIC
|Laugh Til I Cry
|LTM
|Laughing To Myself
|LTMQ
|Laughing To Myself Quietly
|LTMS
|Laughing To Myself
|LTS
|Laugh To Self
|LTY
|Laugh To Yourself
|LUL
|Lame Uncomfortable Laugh
|LWKM
|Laugh Wan Kill Me (LOL)
|LWKMD
|Laugh Wan Kill Me Die
|LWM
|Laugh With Me
|LWP
|Laughing With Passion
|MML
|Made Me Laugh
|MUAHA
|An evil laugh
|NLM
|No Laughing Matter
|NOZ
|Nitrous oxide (laughing gas)
|OTFL
|On The Floor Laughing
|PIMPL
|Pee In My Pants Laughing
|QL
|Cool
Quietly Laughing
|RAWL
|Roll Around While Laughing
|ROFL
|Rolling On Floor Laughing
|ROFLMFAO
|<– Click To View
|ROFLOL
|Rolling On Floor, Laughing Out Loud
|ROLF
|Rolling On Laughing Floor
|ROTF
|Rolling On The Floor (laughing is implied)
|ROTFL
|Rolling On The Floor Laughing
|ROTFLOL
|Rolling On The Floor Laughing Out Loud
|ROTGL
|Rolling On The Ground Laughing
|RWL
|Roaring With Laughter
|SLOL
|Seriously Laughing Out Loud
|SMHL
|Shaking My Head Laughing
|TLOL
|Truly Laughing Out Loud
|TOL
|Thinking Out Loud
Thinking Of Laughing
|YLYL
|You Laugh You Lose
|YMML
|You Make Me Laugh