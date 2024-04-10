The Meaning of UMBJ – UMBJ means “You Must Be Joking“. It is an internet acronym. What does UMBJ mean? UMBJ is an abbreviation that stands for “You Must Be Joking”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out UMBJ definition and all the information related to acronym UMBJ in FAQ format.
What does UMBJ mean?
UMBJ is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “You Must Be Joking”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
The Meaning of UMBJ
UMBJ means “You Must Be Joking”.
What is UMBJ?
UMBJ is “You Must Be Joking”.
UMBJ Definition / UMBJ Means
The definition of UMBJ is “You Must Be Joking”.
Thanks for visiting this page. Feel free to share this page if you find the above content accurate and helpful to you. You can also browse our website Web Acronym to check out other 9000+ slang words.
|Other terms relating to ‘must’:
|MBN
|Must Be Nice
|MBO
|Must Be Off
Management Buy-Out
|PMYMHMMFSWGAD
|Pardon Me, You Must Have Mistaken Me For Someone Who Gives A Damn
|STANG
|Ford Mustang
|SWAMBO
|She Who Always Must Be Obeyed
|SWMBO
|She Who Must Be Obeyed
|YMBJ
|You Must Be Joking
|Other terms relating to ‘joking’:
|HHOJ
|Ha-Ha, Only Joking
|IJ
|I’m Joking
|J
|Joking
|JJ
|Just Joking
|JKN
|Joking
|NJ
|Not Joking
Nice Job
|OJ
|Only Joking
|YMBJ
|You Must Be Joking