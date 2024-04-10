Home
April 10, 2024 Slang Definition

The Meaning of UMBJ – UMBJ means “You Must Be Joking“. It is an internet acronym. What does UMBJ mean? UMBJ is an abbreviation that stands for “You Must Be Joking”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out UMBJ definition and all the information related to acronym UMBJ in FAQ format.

What does UMBJ mean?

UMBJ is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “You Must Be Joking”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.

Other terms relating to ‘must’:
 MBN Must Be Nice
 MBO Must Be Off
Management Buy-Out
 PMYMHMMFSWGAD Pardon Me, You Must Have Mistaken Me For Someone Who Gives A Damn
 STANG Ford Mustang
 SWAMBO She Who Always Must Be Obeyed
 SWMBO She Who Must Be Obeyed
 YMBJ You Must Be Joking
Other terms relating to ‘joking’:
 HHOJ Ha-Ha, Only Joking
 IJ I’m Joking
 J Joking
 JJ Just Joking
 JKN Joking
 NJ Not Joking
Nice Job
 OJ Only Joking
 YMBJ You Must Be Joking

