April 11, 2024 Slang Definition

April 11, 2024 Slang Definition

The Meaning of UKT – UKT means "You Know That". It is an internet acronym.

What does UKT mean?

UKT is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means "You Know That". It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.

The Meaning of UKT

UKT means “You Know That”.

What is UKT?

UKT is “You Know That”.

UKT Definition / UKT Means

The definition of UKT is “You Know That”.

