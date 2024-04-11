The Meaning of UKT – UKT means “You Know That“. It is an internet acronym. What does UKT mean? UKT is an abbreviation that stands for “You Know That”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out UKT definition and all the information related to acronym UKT in FAQ format.
What does UKT mean?
UKT is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “You Know That”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
The Meaning of UKT
UKT means “You Know That”.
What is UKT?
UKT is “You Know That”.
UKT Definition / UKT Means
The definition of UKT is “You Know That”.
