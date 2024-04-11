The Meaning of UK – UK means “United Kingdom“. It is an internet acronym. What does UK mean? UK is an abbreviation that stands for “United Kingdom”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out UK definition and all the information related to acronym UK in FAQ format.
UK is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “United Kingdom”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
UK means “United Kingdom”.
UK is “United Kingdom”.
The definition of UK is “United Kingdom”.
|Other terms relating to ‘united’:
|ABU
|Anyone but (Manchester) United
|FLOTUS
|First Lady Of The United States
|FSU
|Friends Stand United
|MAN U
|Manchester United Football Club
|MUFC
|Manchester United Football Club
|POTUS
|President of the United States
|SCOTUS
|Supreme Court Of The United States
|TOTUS
|Teleprompter Of The United States
|UAE
|United Arab Emirates
|UN
|United Nations
|UNESCO
|United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization
|UNICEF
|United Nations Children’s Fund
|UPS
|United Parcel Service
Uninterruptible Power Supply
|US
|United States
|USA
|United States of America
|USAF
|United States Air Force
|USBM
|United States Black Metal
|USCG
|United States Coast Guard
|USD
|United States Dollar
|USMC
|United States Marine Corps
|USPS
|United States Postal Service
|USS
|United States Ship
|Other terms relating to ‘kingdom’:
|KH
|Kingdom Hearts (RPG)
|KOL
|Kingdom Of Loathing (Game)
|OWK
|Other World Kingdom