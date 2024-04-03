The Meaning of VEEP – VEEP means “Vice President“. It is an internet acronym. What does VEEP mean? VEEP is an abbreviation that stands for “Vice President”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out VEEP definition and all the information related to acronym VEEP in FAQ format.
What does VEEP mean?
VEEP is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Vice President”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
The Meaning of VEEP
VEEP means “Vice President”.
What is VEEP?
VEEP is “Vice President”.
VEEP Definition / VEEP Means
The definition of VEEP is “Vice President”.
Thanks for visiting this page. Feel free to share this page if you find the above content accurate and helpful to you. You can also browse our website Web Acronym to check out other 9000+ slang words.
|Other terms relating to ‘vice’:
|VP
|Vice President
|Other terms relating to ‘president’:
|POTUS
|President of the United States
|VP
|Vice President