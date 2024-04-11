The Meaning of UI – UI means “User Interface“. It is an internet acronym. What does UI mean? UI is an abbreviation that stands for “User Interface”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out UI definition and all the information related to acronym UI in FAQ format.
UI is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means "User Interface". It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
|Other terms relating to ‘user’:
|ARPU
|Average Revenue Per User
|BASER
|Drug user
|BDU
|Brain Dead User
Battle Dress Uniform
|CUG
|Closed User Group
|EUA
|End User Agreement
|EULA
|End User License Agreement
|GUI
|Graphical User Interface
|ID10T
|Computer error caused by user
|MU
|Multi User
|NARU
|Not A Registered User
|SCOUSER
|Person from Liverpool
|TROLL
|A deliberately provocative message board user
|TWEEKER
|A methamphetamine user
|UAC
|User Account Control
|UBD
|User Brain Damage
|UGC
|User Generated Content
|UID
|User Identification
|USER
|Someone who uses other people to gain an advantage
|UX
|User eXperience
|WUL
|Watched User List
|Other terms relating to ‘interface’:
|API
|Application Programming Interface
|BANDWIDTH
|Amount of data through an interface over time
|CKI
|Chair-Keyboard Interface
|CLI
|Command Line Interface
|DVI
|Digital Visual Interface
|GUI
|Graphical User Interface
|HDMI
|High Definition Multimedia Interface
|HMI
|Human Machine Interface
|MIDI
|Musical Instrument Digital Interface
|NIC
|Network Interface Card
|PCMIA
|Personal Computer Manufacturer Interface Adaptor
|SCSI
|Small Computer System Interface
|SLI
|Scalable Link Interface