BBIAS is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Be Back In A Sec”. This Page is dedicated to all those internet users who are looking for BBIAS Definition, The Meaning of BBIAS and What does BBIAS mean?. You can checkout the information shared above for acronym BBIAS and other 9000+ slang words shared on Web Acronym.