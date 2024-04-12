Home
April 12, 2024 Slang Definition

The Meaning of UHF – UHF means “Ultra High Frequency“. It is an internet acronym. What does UHF mean? UHF is an abbreviation that stands for “Ultra High Frequency”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out UHF definition and all the information related to acronym UHF in FAQ format.

Other terms relating to ‘ultra’:
 UHQ Ultra High Quality
 UHT Ultra High Temperature
Other terms relating to ‘high’:
 420 WEED, Pot
Time to get high, smoke marijuana
 ATH All Time High
 BLEM High on marijuana
 BLOWN High
 BLUE CHIP High-quality, low-risk
 BUZZ Excitement
Feeling when high
 CHOOB High level player who acts like a noob
 CHP California Highway Patrol
 CHRONIC High quality marijuana
 CLOUD 9 Feeling of euphoria, high
 COCKY Thinking too highly of yourself
 CUSH High grade marijuana
 DHV Demonstration of Higher Value
 FADED High, stoned, drunk
 FRIED High on drugs
 GASSED Have a high opinion of yourself
 GTI High performance hatchback (eg VW Golf)
 GUCCI Good, awesome, high quality
 H5 High Five
 HD  High-Definition
 HDCP High-bandwidth Digital Content Protection
 HDMI High Definition Multimedia Interface
 HDTV High Definition Television
 HENRY High Earner, Not Rich Yet
 HOV High Occupancy Vehicle
 HQ High Quality
 HRH His/Her Royal Highness
 HSM High School Musical
 HSP Highly Sensitive Person
 HSPDA High Speed Packet Data Access
 HST High Speed Train
 HYIP High Yield Investment Program
 KTBFFH Keep The Blue Flag Flying High! (Chelsea FC Moto)
 KUSH High grade marijuana
 LICKED Drunk or high
 LIFTED High
 NUG High quality bud of marijuana
 ON Drunk, high
 ROLLIN High on drugs
 SHO Sure
Super High Output
 SKEED High
 SMACKED High on marijuana
 TWEAKED High on drugs
 TWISTED High and drunk
 UHQ Ultra High Quality
 UHT Ultra High Temperature
 VHF Very High Frequency
 WAVEY Drunk, high
 WIRED High on stimulants
Online
 ZOOTED High on drugs
Other terms relating to ‘frequency’:
 HZ Hertz (frequency)
 RFID Radio Frequency Identification
 VHF Very High Frequency

