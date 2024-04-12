The Meaning of UH – UH means “Expression of hesitation“. It is an internet acronym. What does UH mean? UH is an abbreviation that stands for “Expression of hesitation”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out UH definition and all the information related to acronym UH in FAQ format.
What does UH mean?
UH is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Expression of hesitation”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
The Meaning of UH
UH means “Expression of hesitation”.
What is UH?
UH is “Expression of hesitation”.
UH Definition / UH Means
The definition of UH is “Expression of hesitation”.
Thanks for visiting this page. Feel free to share this page if you find the above content accurate and helpful to you. You can also browse our website Web Acronym to check out other 9000+ slang words.
|Other terms relating to ‘expression’:
|AHA
|Expression of discovery or realization
|AIYA
|Cantonese expression of exasperation
|ALAS
|Expression of regret, sorrow
|ARGH
|Expression of frustration or anger
|ASDFGHJKL
|An Expression Of Excitement
An Expression Of Frustration
An Expression Of Boredom
|BEH
|Expression of disinterest, IDC
|BIG UP
|Expression of respect
|BLAR
|Expression of boredom, BLAH
|BLARG
|Expression of boredom
|BLEH
|Expression of boredom
|BLIMEY
|Expression of surprise, OMG
|BUH
|Expression of dismay, disgust
|DOH
|Expression of frustration, realization
|EEE
|Expression of excitement
|EEK
|Expression of surprise, distress
|ENNIT
|Expression of agreement
|EWW
|Expression of disgust
|FEH
|Expression of dismissal, disgust
|GAH
|Expression of frustration
|GRRR
|Expression Of Anger
Expression Of Frustration
Expression Of Intimacy
|HMPH
|Expression of apathy or disagreement
|HUZZAH
|Expression of triumph, joy
|JEEZ
|Expression of annoyance
Jesus
|MER
|Expression of boredom, nonchalance
|MMM
|Expression of pleasure or contentment
|MY FOOT
|Expression of disbelief
|NKT
|Expression of annoyance
|ORO
|Expression of confusion
|PFF
|Expression of disagreement
|PFFT
|Expression of dismissal
|PHEW
|Expression of relief
|PHOAR
|Expression of lust, physical attraction
|POKER FACE
|Expressionless face
|PSH
|Dismissive expression
|PSHAW
|Expression of disbelief, scepticism
|SHIOK
|Expression of happiness, pleasure
|SHUCKS
|Expression of modesty or disappointment
|SHUX
|Shucks, expression of modesty
|SNAP
|Expression of dismay, surprise, joy etc
|UFF
|Expression of annoyance
|UGH
|Expression of disappointment or disgust
|UM
|Expression of hesitation
|URGH
|Expression of annoyance, displeasure
|WERD
|Expression of agreement
|WERK
|Expression of approval, praise
|WHEW
|Expression of relief or amazement
|WHOA
|Expression of surprise
Slow down
|WOO HOO
|Expression of excitement
|YALDI
|Expression of excitement
|YIKES
|Expression of shock or surprise
|YUCK
|Expression of disgust
|Other terms relating to ‘hesitation’:
|ER
|Emergency Room
Indicating hesitation
|UM
|Expression of hesitation