Home
UFF

UFF

April 13, 2024 Slang Definition

The Meaning of UFF – UFF means “Expression of annoyance“. It is an internet acronym. What does UFF mean? UFF is an abbreviation that stands for “Expression of annoyance”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out UFF definition and all the information related to acronym UFF in FAQ format.

What does UFF mean?

UFF is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Expression of annoyance”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.

The Meaning of UFF

UFF means “Expression of annoyance”.

What is UFF?

UFF is “Expression of annoyance”.

UFF Definition / UFF Means

The definition of UFF is “Expression of annoyance”.

Thanks for visiting this page. Feel free to share this page if you find the above content accurate and helpful to you. You can also browse our website Web Acronym to check out other 9000+ slang words.

Other terms relating to ‘expression’:
 AHA Expression of discovery or realization
 AIYA Cantonese expression of exasperation
 ALAS Expression of regret, sorrow
 ARGH Expression of frustration or anger
 ASDFGHJKL An Expression Of Excitement
An Expression Of Frustration
An Expression Of Boredom
 BEH Expression of disinterest, IDC
 BIG UP Expression of respect
 BLAR Expression of boredom, BLAH
 BLARG Expression of boredom
 BLEH Expression of boredom
 BLIMEY Expression of surprise, OMG
 BUH Expression of dismay, disgust
 DOH Expression of frustration, realization
 EEE Expression of excitement
 EEK Expression of surprise, distress
 ENNIT Expression of agreement
 EWW Expression of disgust
 FEH Expression of dismissal, disgust
 GAH Expression of frustration
 GRRR Expression Of Anger
Expression Of Frustration
Expression Of Intimacy
 HMPH Expression of apathy or disagreement
 HUZZAH Expression of triumph, joy
 JEEZ Expression of annoyance
Jesus
 MER Expression of boredom, nonchalance
 MMM Expression of pleasure or contentment
 MY FOOT Expression of disbelief
 NKT Expression of annoyance
 ORO Expression of confusion
 PFF Expression of disagreement
 PFFT Expression of dismissal
 PHEW Expression of relief
 PHOAR Expression of lust, physical attraction
 POKER FACE Expressionless face
 PSH Dismissive expression
 PSHAW Expression of disbelief, scepticism
 SHIOK Expression of happiness, pleasure
 SHUCKS Expression of modesty or disappointment
 SHUX Shucks, expression of modesty
 SNAP Expression of dismay, surprise, joy etc
 UGH Expression of disappointment or disgust
 UH Expression of hesitation
 UM Expression of hesitation
 URGH Expression of annoyance, displeasure
 WERD Expression of agreement
 WERK Expression of approval, praise
 WHEW Expression of relief or amazement
 WHOA Expression of surprise
Slow down
 WOO HOO Expression of excitement
 YALDI Expression of excitement
 YIKES Expression of shock or surprise
 YUCK Expression of disgust
Other terms relating to ‘annoyance’:
 JEEZ Expression of annoyance
Jesus
 NKT Expression of annoyance
 TSK Sound of annoyance
 URGH Expression of annoyance, displeasure

About The Author

acron

Related Posts