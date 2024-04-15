The Meaning of UAE – UAE means “United Arab Emirates“. It is an internet acronym. What does UAE mean? UAE is an abbreviation that stands for “United Arab Emirates”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out UAE definition and all the information related to acronym UAE in FAQ format.
UAE is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “United Arab Emirates”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
UAE means “United Arab Emirates”.
UAE is “United Arab Emirates”.
The definition of UAE is “United Arab Emirates”.
|Other terms relating to ‘united’:
|ABU
|Anyone but (Manchester) United
|FLOTUS
|First Lady Of The United States
|FSU
|Friends Stand United
|MAN U
|Manchester United Football Club
|MUFC
|Manchester United Football Club
|POTUS
|President of the United States
|SCOTUS
|Supreme Court Of The United States
|TOTUS
|Teleprompter Of The United States
|UN
|United Nations
|UNESCO
|United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization
|UNICEF
|United Nations Children’s Fund
|UPS
|United Parcel Service
Uninterruptible Power Supply
|US
|United States
|USA
|United States of America
|USAF
|United States Air Force
|USBM
|United States Black Metal
|USCG
|United States Coast Guard
|USD
|United States Dollar
|USMC
|United States Marine Corps
|USPS
|United States Postal Service
|USS
|United States Ship
|Other terms relating to ‘arab’:
|A7A
|Frusration, anger (Arabic)
|HABIBI
|My darling (Arabic)
|ISA
|Inshaa Allah (Arabic), OK
|SALAM
|Peace (Arabic)
|WALLAH
|I swear to God in Arabic
|YALLA
|Hurry Up (Arabic)
|YALLAH
|Let’s Go (Arabic)
|ZAIN
|Beautiful (Arabic)