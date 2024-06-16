BRICKS Definition / BRICKS Means
The exact definition of BRICKS is “Drugs”.
BRICKS is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Drugs”. This Page is dedicated to all those internet users who are looking for BRICKS Definition, The Meaning of BRICKS and What does BRICKS mean?. You can checkout the information shared above for acronym BRICKS and other 9000+ slang words shared on Web Acronym.