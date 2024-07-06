Soreness or Bliss? What to Expect After a Massage

Massages are known for their relaxing and therapeutic benefits, but the aftermath can sometimes be a mix of bliss and discomfort. Whether you’re a first-timer or a regular at the spa, it’s important to understand what happens to your body after it.
This guide will help you navigate the immediate and long-term effects, so you can make the most of your next session and enjoy all the benefits massage therapy has to offer.
The Immediate Aftermath: Bliss
The moment you step off the massage table, you often feel an overwhelming sense of relaxation. This is no accident. Massage therapy reduces the level of cortisol, the stress hormone, and increases serotonin and dopamine, the happy hormones. This chemical shift is why you feel so good right after a session.
Increased Blood Flow
Your muscles might feel warm and loose. This sensation comes from the increased blood flow that massage induces. Enhanced circulation helps deliver oxygen and nutrients to your muscles and organs, promoting overall health.
Improved Flexibility
If you had tight muscles before your massage, you might notice a significant improvement in flexibility. Massages help to lengthen and loosen muscle fibers, which can make movements feel smoother and less restricted.
The Not-So-Immediate Effects: Soreness
So, why do some people feel sore after a massage? The soreness can be compared to what you feel after a good workout. During the massage, especially deep tissue or sports massages, muscles are manipulated in ways they’re not used to, leading to microtears in muscle fibers. This can result in soreness, similar to exercise-induced muscle soreness.
Healing Process
Soreness is part of the healing process. When your muscles repair themselves, they become stronger and more resilient. It’s a sign that your body is adapting and improving.
How Long Does Soreness Last?
Typically, soreness lasts for a couple of days after a massage. It varies based on the intensity of the massage and your body’s response. Light stretching and staying hydrated can help alleviate discomfort.
Tips for Post-Massage Care
Taking care of your body after a massage is essential to prolong the benefits and minimize any discomfort.
Stay Hydrated
Drinking plenty of water is essential. Massage increases circulation and lymphatic drainage, which can dehydrate your body. Rehydrating helps flush out toxins released during the massage.
Light Stretching
Gentle stretching can help maintain the benefits of the massage and reduce soreness. Focus on the areas that were worked on during your session to keep your muscles loose and flexible.
Rest and Relax
Give your body time to heal and rejuvenate. Avoid strenuous activities immediately after a massage. Listen to your body and rest if you feel the need.
Warm Baths
Taking a warm bath with Epsom salts can soothe sore muscles and enhance relaxation. The magnesium in Epsom salts helps reduce inflammation and promotes muscle recovery.
When to Be Concerned
While soreness is normal, sharp or intense pain is not. If you experience unusual pain after a massage, it might be a sign of an underlying issue. Contact your therapist or healthcare provider if you have concerns.
Persistent Soreness
If soreness lasts longer than a few days or worsens, it’s worth consulting a professional. Persistent soreness could indicate that the massage was too intense or not suited to your needs.
Skin Reactions
Redness, swelling, or rashes after a massage are uncommon but possible. These could be reactions to massage oils or lotions. Inform your therapist about any skin sensitivities before your session.
The Bottom Line
A massage can be both a blissful and sometimes slightly sore experience, but it’s all part of the process of healing and rejuvenation. Understanding what to expect can help you make the most of your sessions and enjoy the myriad benefits they offer. Whether you’re seeking relaxation, pain relief, or improved flexibility, massages can be a powerful tool for your overall well-being.