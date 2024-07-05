Home
July 5, 2024 Slang Definition

CELLY is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Cellphone”. This Page is dedicated to all those internet users who are looking for CELLY Definition, The Meaning of CELLY and What does CELLY mean?. Cellphone can checkout the information shared above for acronym CELLY and other 9000+ slang words shared on Web Acronym.

