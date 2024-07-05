CELLY Definition / CELLY Means
CELLY is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Cellphone”. This Page is dedicated to all those internet users who are looking for CELLY Definition, The Meaning of CELLY and What does CELLY mean?. Cellphone can checkout the information shared above for acronym CELLY and other 9000+ slang words shared on Web Acronym.