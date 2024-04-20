Home
April 20, 2024

The Meaning of ABD – ABD means “Already Been Done“. It is an internet acronym. What does ABD mean? ABD is an abbreviation that stands for “Already Been Done”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out ABD definition and all the information related to acronym ABD in FAQ format.

What does ABD mean?

ABD is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Already Been Done”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.

The Meaning of ABD

ABD means “Already Been Done”.

What is ABD?

ABD is “Already Been Done”.

ABD Definition / ABD Means

The definition of ABD is “Already Been Done”.

Thanks for visiting this page. Feel free to share this page if you find the above content accurate and helpful to you. You can also browse our website Web Acronym to check out other 9000+ slang words.

Other terms relating to ‘already’:
· ABP Already Been Posted
· IAK I Already Know
· IMYA I Miss You Already
· INB4 In Before (already mentioned)
· SIAP Sorry If Already Posted
· UAK You Already Know
· UARK You Already Know
· YAK You Already Know
Other terms relating to ‘been’:
· ABP Already Been Posted
· BOON Someone who has been a NOOB for ages
· BTDT Been There Done That
· BTDTGTTS Been There, Done That, Got The T-Shirt
· BU2M Been Up To Much?
· COPYPASTA Post that has been copied and pasted
· HYB How You Been?
· IBMTS I’ve Been Meaning To Say
· NBB Never Been Better
· NBK Natural Born Killers
Never Been Kissed
· QED Quod Erat Demonstrandum (it has been proved)
· WHYB Where Have You Been?
· WUBU What You Been Up to?
· WUBU2 What Have You Been Up To?
· WYBD What’ve You Been Doing?
· YBW You’ve Been Warned
· YHBT You Have Been Trolled
· YHBW You Have Been Warned
Other terms relating to ‘done’:
· BRAVO Well done
· BTDT Been There Done That
· BTDTGTTS Been There, Done That, Got The T-Shirt
· CAN DO It will be done
· CWD Comment When Done
Cringe, Wither, Die
Chronic Wasting Disease
Chicks With Dicks
· DFO Done Fell Out
· DFTD Done For The Day
· DONE Finished
Drunk, intoxicated
· DUNZO Done, over, finished
· ESTD Easier Said Than Done
· GSD Getting Stuff Done
· GTD Getting Things Done
· JWD Job Well Done
· NHD No Harm Done
· PAU Finished, done
· WD Well Done
· WHYD What Have You Done?

