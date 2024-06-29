The Meaning of CACHE – CACHE means “Store for temporary computer files“. It is an internet acronym. What does CACHE mean? CACHE is an abbreviation that stands for “Store for temporary computer files”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out CACHE definition and all the information related to acronym CACHE in FAQ format.
What does CACHE mean?
CACHE is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Store for temporary computer files”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
The Meaning of CACHE
CACHE means “Store for temporary computer files”.
What is CACHE?
CACHE is “Store for temporary computer files”.
CACHE Definition / CACHE Means
The definition of CACHE is “Store for temporary computer files”.
Thanks for visiting this page. Feel free to share this page if you find the above content accurate and helpful to you. You can also browse our website Web Acronym to check out other 9000+ slang words.