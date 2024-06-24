BUN IN THE OVEN Definition / BUN IN THE OVEN Means
BUN IN THE OVEN is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Pregnant”. This Page is dedicated to all those internet users who are looking for BUN IN THE OVEN Definition, The Meaning of BUN IN THE OVEN and What does BUN IN THE OVEN mean?. You can checkout the information shared above for acronym BUN IN THE OVEN and other 9000+ slang words shared on Web Acronym.