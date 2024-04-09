The Meaning of URA – URA means “You Are A …“. It is an internet acronym. What does URA mean? URA is an abbreviation that stands for “You Are A …”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out URA definition and all the information related to acronym URA in FAQ format.
What does URA mean?
URA is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “You Are A …”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
The Meaning of URA
URA means “You Are A …”.
What is URA?
URA is “You Are A …”.
URA Definition / URA Means
The definition of URA is “You Are A …”.
Thanks for visiting this page. Feel free to share this page if you find the above content accurate and helpful to you. You can also browse our website Web Acronym to check out other 9000+ slang words.