BTK is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Back To Keyboard”. This Page is dedicated to all those internet users who are looking for BTK Definition, The Meaning of BTK and What does BTK mean?. You can checkout the information shared above for acronym BTK and other 9000+ slang words shared on Web Acronym.