BMFE is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Best Mates Forever”. This Page is dedicated to all those internet users who are looking for BMFE Definition, The Meaning of BMFE and What does BMFE mean?. You can checkout the information shared above for acronym BMFE and other 9000+ slang words shared on Web Acronym.