BIG UP is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Expression of respect”. This Page is dedicated to all those internet users who are looking for BIG UP Definition, The Meaning of BIG UP and What does BIG UP mean?. You can checkout the information shared above for acronym BIG UP and other 9000+ slang words shared on Web Acronym.