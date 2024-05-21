The Meaning of BANJAX – BANJAX means “Break, destroy“. It is an internet acronym. What does BANJAX mean? BANJAX is an abbreviation that stands for “Break, destroy”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out BANJAX definition and all the information related to acronym BANJAX in FAQ format.
What does BANJAX mean?
BANJAX is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Break, destroy”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
The Meaning of BANJAX
BANJAX means “Break, destroy”.
What is BANJAX?
BANJAX is “Break, destroy”.
BANJAX Definition / BANJAX Means
The definition of BANJAX is “Break, destroy”.
Thanks for visiting this page. Feel free to share this page if you find the above content accurate and helpful to you. You can also browse our website Web Acronym to check out other 9000+ slang words.