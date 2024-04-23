ANZAC Definition / ANZAC Means
The exact definition of ANZAC is “Australian and New Zealand Army Corps”.
What is ANZAC?
ANZAC is “Australian and New Zealand Army Corps”.
The Meaning of ANZAC
ANZAC means “Australian and New Zealand Army Corps”.
What does ANZAC mean?
ANZAC is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Australian and New Zealand Army Corps”. This Page is dedicated to all those internet users who are looking for ANZAC Definition, The Meaning of ANZAC and What does ANZAC mean?. You can checkout the information shared above for acronym ANZAC and other 9000+ slang words shared on Web Acronym.