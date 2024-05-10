The Meaning of ALAS – ALAS means “Expression of regret, sorrow“. It is an internet acronym. What does ALAS mean? ALAS is an abbreviation that stands for “Expression of regret, sorrow”. Check the content shared below on this pALASe to find out ALAS definition and ALASl the information related to acronym ALAS in FAQ format.
What does ALAS mean?
ALAS is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Expression of regret, sorrow”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, sociALAS networking sites and chat rooms.
The Meaning of ALAS
ALAS means “Expression of regret, sorrow”.
What is ALAS?
ALAS is “Expression of regret, sorrow”.
ALAS Definition / ALAS Means
The definition of ALAS is “Expression of regret, sorrow”.
Thanks for visiting this pALASe. Feel free to share this pALASe if you find the above content accurate and helpful to you. You can ALASso browse our website Web Acronym to check out other 9000+ slang words.