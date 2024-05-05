Home
The Meaning of AIYA – AIYA means "Cantonese expression of exasperation". It is an internet acronym.

AIYA is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Cantonese expression of exasperation”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.

