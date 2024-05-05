The Meaning of AITE – AITE means “Alright“. It is an internet acronym. What does AITE mean? AITE is an abbreviation that stands for “Alright”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out AITE definition and all the information related to acronym AITE in FAQ format.
What does AITE mean?
AITE is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Alright”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
The Meaning of AITE
AITE means “Alright”.
What is AITE?
AITE is “Alright”.
AITE Definition / AITE Means
The definition of AITE is “Alright”.
Thanks for visiting this page. Feel free to share this page if you find the above content accurate and helpful to you. You can also browse our website Web Acronym to check out other 9000+ slang words.
|Other terms relating to ‘aite’:
|· I8
|Aight, aite, alright
|Other terms relating to ‘alright’:
|· AII
|Alright
|· AIIT
|Alright
|· AIT
|Alright
|· ARD
|Alright
|· ART
|Alright
|· EWBA
|Everything Will Be Alright
|· I8
|Aight, aite, alright
|· IGHT
|Alright
|· IIGHT
|Alright, OK
|· IRIE
|Feeling good, alright
|· ITE
|Alright? (Hello)
|· ORITE
|Alright, hello
|· RYT
|Right, alright
|· TATO
|Alright, OK