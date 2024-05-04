Home
AINEC

AINEC

May 5, 2024 Slang Definition

The Meaning of AINEC – AINEC means “And It’s Not Even Close“. It is an internet acronym. What does AINEC mean? AINEC is an abbreviation that stands for “And It’s Not Even Close”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out AINEC definition and all the information related to acronym AINEC in FAQ format.

What does AINEC mean?

AINEC is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “And It’s Not Even Close”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.

The Meaning of AINEC

AINEC means “And It’s Not Even Close”.

What is AINEC?

AINEC is “And It’s Not Even Close”.

AINEC Definition / AINEC Means

The definition of AINEC is “And It’s Not Even Close”.

Thanks for visiting this page. Feel free to share this page if you find the above content accurate and helpful to you. You can also browse our website Web Acronym to check out other 9000+ slang words.

Other terms relating to ‘it’s’:
· BING But It’s Not Google
· FWIW For What It’s Worth
· IAG It’s All Good
· ICBINB I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter
· IJAF It’s Just A Fact
· IMP It’s My Pleasure
· INBD It’s No Big Deal
· INRS It’s Not Rocket Science
· IOKIYAR It’s Okay If You’re A Republican
· ITMA It’s That Man Again
· ITSK It’s OK
· ITZ It’s
In The Zone
· IWID It’s What I Do
· IYL If You’re Lucky
It’s Your Life
· IZ Is, it’s
· OGIM Oh God It’s Monday
· OHIM Oh Hell, It’s Monday
· SWIR So Wrong, It’s Right
· TGI Thank God It’s …
· TGIAF Thank God It’s Almost Friday
· TGIF Thank God It’s Friday
· TGIM Thank God It’s Monday
· TGIO Thank God It’s Over
· TGIT Thank God It’s Thursday
· WIR When It’s Ready
Other terms relating to ‘even’:
· DEB Don’t Even Bother
· DEGT Don’t Even Go There (i.e. I don’t want to talk about it)
· DET Don’t Even Trip
· DETAI Don’t Even Think About It
· DYEL Do You Even Lift?
· GE Good Evening
· HAGE Have A Good Evening
· IAE In Any Event
· IDEC I Don’t Even Care
· IDEK I Don’t Even Know
· IDEKY I Don’t Even Know You
· IDEWTK I Don’t Even Want To Know
· NEDM Not Even Doom Music
· NEGL Not Even Gonna Lie
· OBE Overcome By Events
Out of Body Experience
Order of the British Empire
· U.O.E.N.O You Don’t Even Know
· UOENO You Don’t Even Know
· YDEK You Don’t Even Know
Other terms relating to ‘close’:
· BCD Behind Closed Doors
· BREDRINS Close friends, brothers
· CAS Close Air Support
Confidence, Appearance, Swagger
Creativity, Action, Service
· CCTV Closed-Circuit Television
· CME Close My Eyes
· CQB Close Quarters Battle
· CQC Close Quarters Combat
· CUG Closed User Group
· DAWG Close Friend
· FAMALAM Family, close friend
· FAMBO Family, close friend
· FELLAS Close friends
· HOMEBOY Closest friend
· HOMEGIRL Closest female friend
· HOMIES Group Of Close Friends
· SON Close Friend
· TCFC Too Close For Comfort
· TCTC To Close To Call
· TIGHT Close
Miserly
· UC&P Up Close and Personal
· UCAP Up Close and Personal
· WC Welcome
Water Closet, toilet

About The Author

acron

Related Posts