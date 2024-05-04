The Meaning of AIIC – AIIC means “As If I Care“. It is an internet acronym. What does AIIC mean? AIIC is an abbreviation that stands for “As If I Care”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out AIIC definition and all the information related to acronym AIIC in FAQ format.
What does AIIC mean?
AIIC is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “As If I Care”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
The Meaning of AIIC
AIIC means “As If I Care”.
What is AIIC?
AIIC is “As If I Care”.
AIIC Definition / AIIC Means
The definition of AIIC is “As If I Care”.
Thanks for visiting this page. Feel free to share this page if you find the above content accurate and helpful to you. You can also browse our website Web Acronym to check out other 9000+ slang words.
|Other terms relating to ‘care’:
|· AIYC
|As If You Care
|· BWC
|But Who Cares?
|· CARE
|I don’t care
|· CCL
|Couldn’t Care Less
|· CLM
|Career Limiting Move
|· DC
|Don’t Care
|· DIC
|Do I Care?
|· DILLIC
|Does It Look Like I Care
|· DKDC
|Don’t Know, Don’t Care
|· DNDC
|Don’t Know, Don’t Care
|· EVVK
|Couldn’t Care Less (Finnish)
|· FICCL
|Frankly, I Couldn’t Care Less
|· ICAY
|I Care About You
|· ICCL
|I Couldn’t Care Less
|· ICU
|Intensive Care Unit
I See You
|· IDC
|I Don’t Care
|· IDEC
|I Don’t Even Care
|· IDRC
|I Don’t Really Care
|· IRDC
|I Really Don’t Care
|· LIC
|Like I Care
|· NICU
|Neonatal Intensive Care Unit
|· NO1CURR
|No-One Cares
|· NOC
|No One Cares
|· RDC
|Really Don’t Care
|· TC
|Take Care
|· TCB
|Taking Care of Business
|· TCCIC
|Take Care ‘Cause I Care
|· TCFN
|Take Care For Now
|· TCGB
|Take Care, God Bless
|· TCOB
|Taking Care of Buisness
|· TCOY
|Take Care Of Yourself
|· TLC
|Tender Loving Care
|· WDIC
|What Do I Care?
|· WORDS
|Response to something you don’t care about
|· WSIC
|Why Should I Care?
|· WTHC
|Who The Hell Cares?
|· WWIC
|Why Would I Care?