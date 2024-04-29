The Meaning of AFS – AFS means “Always, Forever and Seriously“. It is an internet acronym. What does AFS mean? AFS is an abbreviation that stands for “Always, Forever and Seriously”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out AFS definition and all the information related to acronym AFS in FAQ format.
What does AFS mean?
AFS is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Always, Forever and Seriously”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
The Meaning of AFS
AFS means “Always, Forever and Seriously”.
What is AFS?
AFS is “Always, Forever and Seriously”.
AFS Definition / AFS Means
The definition of AFS is “Always, Forever and Seriously”.
Thanks for visiting this page. Feel free to share this page if you find the above content accurate and helpful to you. You can also browse our website Web Acronym to check out other 9000+ slang words.
|Other terms relating to ‘always’:
|· 637
|Always and Forever (letters in each word)
|· A&F
|Always And Forever
Abercrombie & Fitch
|· AAF
|Always and Forever
|· AAP
|Always A Pleasure
|· AAYF
|As Always, Your Friend
|· AIMH
|Always In My Heart
|· AKTF
|Always Keep the Faith
|· ALOTBSOL
|Always Look On The Bright Side Of Life
|· ATOY
|Always Thinking of you
|· BFA
|Best Friends Always
|· IALTO
|I Always Love That One
|· IWALU
|I Will Always Love You
|· IWALY
|I Will Always Love You
|· JAPAN
|Just Always Pray At Night
|· LUA
|Love You Always
|· LYA
|Love You Always
|· LYAAF
|Love You As A Friend
Love You Always And Forever
|· SWAMBO
|She Who Always Must Be Obeyed
|· SWOT
|Person who is always studying
|· TOPPER
|Person who always has a better story
|· YALA
|You Always Live Again
|· YAWA
|Person who always uses the ‘Away’ status in IM systems
|Other terms relating to ‘forever’:
|· 012
|Forever
|· 1314
|Forever (Chinese)
|· 1437
|I Love You Forever
|· 224
|Today, tomorrow, forever
|· 4E4
|Forever
|· 4EVA
|Forever
|· 4EVER
|Forever
|· 5EVER
|Because Forever Isn’t Long Enough
Longer Than 4ever
|· 637
|Always and Forever (letters in each word)
|· A&F
|Always And Forever
Abercrombie & Fitch
|· AAF
|Always and Forever
|· AFFA
|Angels Forever, Forever Angels
|· BCF
|Best Cousin Forever
|· BEF
|Best Enemies Forever
Best Email Friend
|· BFF
|Best Friends Forever
Big Fat Friend/Female
|· BFF4L
|Best Friend Forever For Life
|· BFFAE
|Best Friends Forever And Ever
Best Friends For All Eternity
|· BFFE
|Best Friends Forever
|· BFFWB
|Best Friend Forever With Benefits
|· BMFE
|Best Mates Forever
|· FTSK
|Forever The Sickest Kids (Band)
|· IFF
|If and only if
Identification: Friend or Foe
Internet Friends Forever
|· ILYF
|I’ll Love You Forever
|· LY4E
|Love You Forever
|· LYAAF
|Love You As A Friend
Love You Always And Forever
|· LYF
|Love You Forever
|· SDMF
|<– Click To View
|· TTYF
|Talk To You Forever
|· YOLF
|You Only Live Forever
|Other terms relating to ‘seriously’:
|· BSF
|But Seriously Folks
|· BST
|But Seriously Though
|· SLOL
|Seriously Laughing Out Loud
|· SRSLY
|Seriously