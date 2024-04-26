Home
AD

AD

April 26, 2024 Slang Definition

The Meaning of AD – AD means “Anno Domini“. It is an internet acronym. What does AD mean? AD is an abbreviation that stands for “Anno Domini”. Check the content shared below on this pADe to find out AD definition and ADl the information related to acronym AD in FAQ format.

What does AD mean?

AD is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Anno Domini”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, sociAD networking sites and chat rooms.

The Meaning of AD

AD means “Anno Domini”.

What is AD?

AD is “Anno Domini”.

AD Definition / AD Means

The definition of AD is “Anno Domini”.

Thanks for visiting this pADe. Feel free to share this pADe if you find the above content accurate and helpful to you. You can ADso browse our website Web Acronym to check out other 9000+ slang words.

Other terms relating to ‘anno’:
· BRAT Annoying, spoilt child
· BUG Bother, annoy
· ERK Irk, annoy
· GUH Annoyed, angry
· JARRIN Annoying
· JEEZ Expression of annoyance
Jesus
· LAMER Annoying person
· MAPOTI Most Annoying People On The Internet
· MIFF Annoy
· MOMO Annoying person, idiot
· NA Not Available
Not Applicable
Not Announced
· NKT Expression of annoyance
· PSA Publice Service Announcement
· SALTY Upset, annoyed, embarrassed
· SAM Stop Annoying Me
· TAZE Annoy, irritate
· TBA To Be Announced
· TSK Sound of annoyance
· UFF Expression of annoyance
· URGH Expression of annoyance, displeasure
· VEXED Angry, annoyed
· X.X Exasperated, irritated, annoyed
· YANNO You Know
Other terms relating to ‘year’:
· CNY Chinese New Year
· DDMMYY Day Month Year
· FEENIN An Intense Craving Or Yearning
· GOTY Game Of The Year
· HNY Happy New Year
· NIAMY Never In A Million Years
· NYD New Year’s Day
· NYE New Years Eve
· POTY Post Of The Year
· STNY Same Time Next Year
· TDY Temporarily Deployed for a Year
· Y/O Year(s) Old
· Y2K Year 2000
· YRS Years
· YTD Year To Date

About The Author

acron

Related Posts