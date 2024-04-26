The Meaning of AD – AD means “Anno Domini“. It is an internet acronym. What does AD mean? AD is an abbreviation that stands for “Anno Domini”. Check the content shared below on this pADe to find out AD definition and ADl the information related to acronym AD in FAQ format.
What does AD mean?
AD is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Anno Domini”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, sociAD networking sites and chat rooms.
The Meaning of AD
AD means “Anno Domini”.
What is AD?
AD is “Anno Domini”.
AD Definition / AD Means
The definition of AD is “Anno Domini”.
Thanks for visiting this pADe. Feel free to share this pADe if you find the above content accurate and helpful to you. You can ADso browse our website Web Acronym to check out other 9000+ slang words.
|Other terms relating to ‘anno’:
|· BRAT
|Annoying, spoilt child
|· BUG
|Bother, annoy
|· ERK
|Irk, annoy
|· GUH
|Annoyed, angry
|· JARRIN
|Annoying
|· JEEZ
|Expression of annoyance
Jesus
|· LAMER
|Annoying person
|· MAPOTI
|Most Annoying People On The Internet
|· MIFF
|Annoy
|· MOMO
|Annoying person, idiot
|· NA
|Not Available
Not Applicable
Not Announced
|· NKT
|Expression of annoyance
|· PSA
|Publice Service Announcement
|· SALTY
|Upset, annoyed, embarrassed
|· SAM
|Stop Annoying Me
|· TAZE
|Annoy, irritate
|· TBA
|To Be Announced
|· TSK
|Sound of annoyance
|· UFF
|Expression of annoyance
|· URGH
|Expression of annoyance, displeasure
|· VEXED
|Angry, annoyed
|· X.X
|Exasperated, irritated, annoyed
|· YANNO
|You Know
|Other terms relating to ‘year’:
|· CNY
|Chinese New Year
|· DDMMYY
|Day Month Year
|· FEENIN
|An Intense Craving Or Yearning
|· GOTY
|Game Of The Year
|· HNY
|Happy New Year
|· NIAMY
|Never In A Million Years
|· NYD
|New Year’s Day
|· NYE
|New Years Eve
|· POTY
|Post Of The Year
|· STNY
|Same Time Next Year
|· TDY
|Temporarily Deployed for a Year
|· Y/O
|Year(s) Old
|· Y2K
|Year 2000
|· YRS
|Years
|· YTD
|Year To Date