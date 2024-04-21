The Meaning of AC – AC means “Alternating Current“. It is an internet acronym. What does AC mean? AC is an abbreviation that stands for “Alternating Current”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out AC definition and all the information related to acronym AC in FAQ format.
What does AC mean?
AC is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Alternating Current”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
The Meaning of AC
AC means “Alternating Current”.
What is AC?
AC is “Alternating Current”.
AC Definition / AC Means
The definition of AC is “Alternating Current”.
Thanks for visiting this page. Feel free to share this page if you find the above content accurate and helpful to you. You can also browse our website Web Acronym to check out other 9000+ slang words.
|Other terms relating to ‘conditioning’:
|· HVAC
|Heating, Ventilating, Air Conditioning
|Other terms relating to ‘current’:
|· CLT
|Currently Listening To