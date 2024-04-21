Home
ABT2

ABT2

April 21, 2024 Slang Definition

The Meaning of ABT2 – ABT2 means “About To“. It is an internet acronym. What does ABT2 mean? ABT2 is an abbreviation that stands for “About To”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out ABT2 definition and all the information related to acronym ABT2 in FAQ format.

What does ABT2 mean?

ABT2 is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “About To”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.

The Meaning of ABT2

ABT2 means “About To”.

What is ABT2?

ABT2 is “About To”.

ABT2 Definition / ABT2 Means

The definition of ABT2 is “About To”.

Thanks for visiting this page. Feel free to share this page if you find the above content accurate and helpful to you. You can also browse our website Web Acronym to check out other 9000+ slang words.

Other terms relating to ‘about’:
· ABT About
· BONE UP Learn about, revise
· BOUT About
· DEGT Don’t Even Go There (i.e. I don’t want to talk about it)
· DETAI Don’t Even Think About It
· DWAI Don’t Worry About It
· DWTTAI Don’t Want To Talk About It
· FAFWOA For A Friend Without Access (when about to ask a silly question)
· FAI Forget About It
· FANNYING Wasting time, messing about
· FINA About to do (something)
· FITTIN TO About to, getting ready to
· FIXIN TO About to, getting ready to
· GAG About to throw up
Joke
· HBN How About Now
· HBU How About You?
· HBU? How About You?
· HBY How About You?
· ICAY I Care About You
· ICSTAY I Can’t Stop Thinking About You
· IDWTAI I Don’t Wanna Talk About It
· ITAI I’ll Think About It
· NQAT No Question About That
· SIKED Psyched, excited about
· SPERG Dramatically Passionate Or Obsessive About A Subject
· TABOO Forbidden, not talked about
· TAI Think About It
· TAY Thinking About You
· TMAI Tell Me About It
· TOMBOUT Talking About
· TWITA That’s What I’m Talking About
· WAU What About You?
· WAYOA What Are You On About?
· WAYTA What Are You Talking About
· WBU What About You?
· WDYWTTA What Do You Want To Talk About?
· WORDS Response to something you don’t care about
· WRUTA What Are You Talking About?
· WRYTA What Are You Talking About?
· WSWTA What Shall We Talk About?
· WUWCB What do You Want to Chat about?
· WUWTA What You Wanna Talk About?
· WYTA What You Talking About?
· WYWTA What You Wanna Talk About

About The Author

acron

Related Posts