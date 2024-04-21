The Meaning of ABT – ABT means “About“. It is an internet acronym. What does ABT mean? ABT is an abbreviation that stands for “About”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out ABT definition and all the information related to acronym ABT in FAQ format.
What does ABT mean?
ABT is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “About”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
The Meaning of ABT
ABT means “About”.
What is ABT?
ABT is “About”.
ABT Definition / ABT Means
The definition of ABT is “About”.
Thanks for visiting this page. Feel free to share this page if you find the above content accurate and helpful to you. You can also browse our website Web Acronym to check out other 9000+ slang words.
|Other terms relating to ‘about’:
|· ABT2
|About To
|· BONE UP
|Learn about, revise
|· BOUT
|About
|· DEGT
|Don’t Even Go There (i.e. I don’t want to talk about it)
|· DETAI
|Don’t Even Think About It
|· DWAI
|Don’t Worry About It
|· DWTTAI
|Don’t Want To Talk About It
|· FAFWOA
|For A Friend Without Access (when about to ask a silly question)
|· FAI
|Forget About It
|· FANNYING
|Wasting time, messing about
|· FINA
|About to do (something)
|· FITTIN TO
|About to, getting ready to
|· FIXIN TO
|About to, getting ready to
|· GAG
|About to throw up
Joke
|· HBN
|How About Now
|· HBU
|How About You?
|· HBU?
|How About You?
|· HBY
|How About You?
|· ICAY
|I Care About You
|· ICSTAY
|I Can’t Stop Thinking About You
|· IDWTAI
|I Don’t Wanna Talk About It
|· ITAI
|I’ll Think About It
|· NQAT
|No Question About That
|· SIKED
|Psyched, excited about
|· SPERG
|Dramatically Passionate Or Obsessive About A Subject
|· TABOO
|Forbidden, not talked about
|· TAI
|Think About It
|· TAY
|Thinking About You
|· TMAI
|Tell Me About It
|· TOMBOUT
|Talking About
|· TWITA
|That’s What I’m Talking About
|· WAU
|What About You?
|· WAYOA
|What Are You On About?
|· WAYTA
|What Are You Talking About
|· WBU
|What About You?
|· WDYWTTA
|What Do You Want To Talk About?
|· WORDS
|Response to something you don’t care about
|· WRUTA
|What Are You Talking About?
|· WRYTA
|What Are You Talking About?
|· WSWTA
|What Shall We Talk About?
|· WUWCB
|What do You Want to Chat about?
|· WUWTA
|What You Wanna Talk About?
|· WYTA
|What You Talking About?
|· WYWTA
|What You Wanna Talk About