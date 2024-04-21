The Meaning of ABG – ABG means “Asian Baby Girl“. It is an internet acronym. What does ABG mean? ABG is an abbreviation that stands for “Asian Baby Girl”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out ABG definition and all the information related to acronym ABG in FAQ format.
What does ABG mean?
ABG is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Asian Baby Girl”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
The Meaning of ABG
ABG means “Asian Baby Girl”.
What is ABG?
ABG is “Asian Baby Girl”.
ABG Definition / ABG Means
The definition of ABG is “Asian Baby Girl”.
Thanks for visiting this page. Feel free to share this page if you find the above content accurate and helpful to you. You can also browse our website Web Acronym to check out other 9000+ slang words.
|Other terms relating to ‘asian’:
|· AZN
|Asian
|· CHINK
|Offensive term for an Asian or Chinese person
|· DWA
|Driving While Asian
|· HAC
|Hot Asian Chick
|· HASIAN
|Hot Asian
|· SAF
|Single Asian Female
|· TONG
|Asian gangster
|· YAP
|Steal, rob
Young Asian Professional
|Other terms relating to ‘baby’:
|· BABYSITTING
|Holding the weed too long
|· BAE
|Baby
|· BAIRN
|Child, baby
|· BAY
|Baby
|· BBY
|Baby
|· BBYG
|Baby Girl
|· ILYSMB
|I Love You So Much Baby
|· MAMI
|Sexy, Baby
|· OBBY
|Oh, Baby
|· PWEASE
|Babyish form of Please
|· SBJ
|Sweet Baby Jesus
|· WLYB
|Who Loves You Baby
|· YAGB
|You Ain’t Grizz Baby (COD)
|Other terms relating to ‘girl’:
|· BBYG
|Baby Girl
|· BGF
|Best Girl/Guy Friend
|· BIDDIE
|Good looking girl
|· BIDDY
|Girl, woman
|· BIMBO
|Stupid girl, usually pretty
|· BITTIE
|Girl
|· BLG
|Boys Like Girls (band)
|· BOOMTING
|Good looking girl
|· BRE
|Sexy girl
|· BURD
|Bird, girlfriend
|· BURE
|Girl, woman
|· BUTTER FACE
|Girl who is good looking except for her face
|· CHICK
|Girl
|· CHIO
|Sexy, good looking, girl
|· EX
|Former girlfriend, boyfriend, wife, husband etc
Example
|· FBG
|Fat Bottomed Girl
|· FG
|Fat Girl
Family Guy
|· GAL
|Girl
Get A Life
|· GAL PAL
|Man who hangs around with girls
|· GALDEM
|Group of girls
|· GF
|Girlfriend
|· GGW
|Girls Gone Wild
|· GJWHF
|Girls Just Wanna Have Fun
|· GLAG
|Giggling Like A Girl
|· GND
|Girl Next Door
|· GNO
|Girls/Guys Night Out
|· GOS
|Girlfriend Over Shoulder
Game Of Soldiers
|· GRENADE
|Ugly girl in a group
|· GRL
|Girl
|· GRRL
|Girl
|· GURL
|Girl
|· GWG
|Girl With Glasses
|· GYAL
|Girl
|· GYALDEM
|Group of girls
|· HEINA
|Girlfriend
|· HOMEGIRL
|Closest female friend
|· HYNA
|Good looking girl (Hispanic)
|· LAND MINE
|Ugly, skinny girl
|· LG
|Little Girl
|· MINX
|Cheeky, mischievous girl
|· MY SIZE
|My type of girl
|· OLLG
|One Less Lonely Girl
|· PINK TOE
|White girl
|· PRAWN
|Girl who is good looking except for her face
|· QURL
|Girl
|· RUCA
|Girlfriend
|· RUKA
|Gangster girl, MOLL
|· SHAWTY
|Young girl/woman
|· SHORTY
|Girlfriend, attractive girl
|· SNSD
|Sho Nyo Shi Dae (Girl’s Generation) Korean girl group
|· STELLA
|Flirty girl
|· TOMBOY
|Girl who behaves like a boy
|· TRICKIN
|Spending money on a girl
|· TTGG
|Time To Go Girl
|· WAGS
|Wives And Girlfriends
|· WHEEL
|Chat up, pick up (a girl)
|· WHIPPED
|Controlled by girlfriend/wife
|· WIFEY
|Serious girlfriend, wife material
|· YAL
|Girl (Hispanic)
|· YGG
|You Go Girl