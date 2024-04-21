Home
The Meaning of ABG – ABG means “Asian Baby Girl“. It is an internet acronym. What does ABG mean? ABG is an abbreviation that stands for “Asian Baby Girl”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out ABG definition and all the information related to acronym ABG in FAQ format.

