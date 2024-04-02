The Meaning of VERLAN – VERLAN means “French reverse slang“. It is an internet acronym. What does VERLAN mean? VERLAN is an abbreviation that stands for “French reverse slang”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out VERLAN definition and all the information related to acronym VERLAN in FAQ format.
What does VERLAN mean?
VERLAN is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “French reverse slang”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
The Meaning of VERLAN
VERLAN means “French reverse slang”.
What is VERLAN?
VERLAN is “French reverse slang”.
VERLAN Definition / VERLAN Means
The definition of VERLAN is “French reverse slang”.
Thanks for visiting this page. Feel free to share this page if you find the above content accurate and helpful to you. You can also browse our website Web Acronym to check out other 9000+ slang words.
|Other terms relating to ‘french’:
|ALA
|In the style of (French)
|BISOU
|Kiss (French)
|DU JOUR
|Of the day (French)
|FAUX PAS
|Social blunder (French for ‘false step’)
|FROG
|Offensive word for a French person
|MDR
|Mort De Rire (LOL in French)
|MOI
|Me (French)
|PMF
|Pardon My French
|PTDR
|Pete De Rire (French for LOL)
|SANS
|Without (French)
|SVP
|S’il Vous Plait (please in French)
|TKT
|Don’t worry (French)
|WALLA
|Voila (French for ‘here it is’)
|WTFT
|What The French Toast (polite WTF)
|ZUT
|Damn it (French)
|Other terms relating to ‘slang’:
|NH
|Nice hand (poker slang)