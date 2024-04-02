Home
April 2, 2024 Slang Definition

The Meaning of VERLAN – VERLAN means “French reverse slang“. It is an internet acronym. What does VERLAN mean? VERLAN is an abbreviation that stands for “French reverse slang”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out VERLAN definition and all the information related to acronym VERLAN in FAQ format.

What does VERLAN mean?

VERLAN is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “French reverse slang”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.

The Meaning of VERLAN

VERLAN means “French reverse slang”.

What is VERLAN?

VERLAN is “French reverse slang”.

VERLAN Definition / VERLAN Means

The definition of VERLAN is “French reverse slang”.

Other terms relating to ‘french’:
 ALA In the style of (French)
 BISOU Kiss (French)
 DU JOUR Of the day (French)
 FAUX PAS Social blunder (French for ‘false step’)
 FROG Offensive word for a French person
 MDR Mort De Rire (LOL in French)
 MOI Me (French)
 PMF Pardon My French
 PTDR Pete De Rire (French for LOL)
 SANS Without (French)
 SVP S’il Vous Plait (please in French)
 TKT Don’t worry (French)
 WALLA Voila (French for ‘here it is’)
 WTFT What The French Toast (polite WTF)
 ZUT Damn it (French)
Other terms relating to ‘slang’:
 NH Nice hand (poker slang)

