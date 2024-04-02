The Meaning of VER – VER means “Version“. It is an internet acronym. What does VER mean? VER is an abbreviation that stands for “Version”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out VER definition and all the information related to acronym VER in FAQ format.
What does VER mean?
VER is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Version”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
The Meaning of VER
VER means “Version”.
What is VER?
VER is “Version”.
VER Definition / VER Means
The definition of VER is “Version”.
Thanks for visiting this page. Feel free to share this page if you find the above content accurate and helpful to you. You can also browse our website Web Acronym to check out other 9000+ slang words.
|Other terms relating to ‘version’:
|BETA
|Pre-release version
Better
|FAUX HAWK
|Smaller, Shorter Version of a Mohawk Hairstyle
|JYEAH
|Cool version of Yeah
|KIK
|A mistyped version of LOL
Smartphone app for free chat
|THUMBNAIL
|Small version of a picture