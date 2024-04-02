The Meaning of VENT – VENT means “Ventrilo (internet chat program)“. It is an internet acronym. What does VENT mean? VENT is an abbreviation that stands for “Ventrilo (internet chat program)”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out VENT definition and all the information related to acronym VENT in FAQ format.
|Other terms relating to ‘vent’:
|HVAC
|Heating, Ventilating, Air Conditioning
|NVNG
|Nothing Ventured, Nothing Gained