April 3, 2024 Slang Definition

The Meaning of VEG – VEG means “Sit around and do nothing“. It is an internet acronym. What does VEG mean? VEG is an abbreviation that stands for “Sit around and do nothing”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out VEG definition and all the information related to acronym VEG in FAQ format.

What does VEG mean?

VEG is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Sit around and do nothing”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.

