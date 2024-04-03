The Meaning of VEG – VEG means “Sit around and do nothing“. It is an internet acronym. What does VEG mean? VEG is an abbreviation that stands for “Sit around and do nothing”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out VEG definition and all the information related to acronym VEG in FAQ format.
What does VEG mean?
VEG is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Sit around and do nothing”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
|Other terms relating to ‘around’:
|180
|Turn around, 180 degrees
|BOGSAT
|Bunch Of Guys Sitting Around Talking
|GAL PAL
|Man who hangs around with girls
|JMA
|Just Messing Around
|JPA
|Just Playing Around
|RAWL
|Roll Around While Laughing
|SAG
|Wear trousers low around the waist
|Other terms relating to ‘nothing’:
|AON
|All Or Nothing
As Of Now
|BDN
|Busy Doing Nothing
|BLAH
|Nothing to say
|BTN
|Better Than Nothing
|DN
|Doing Nothing
|IGNTS
|I’ve Got Nothing To Say
|LBDN
|Look Busy Doing Nothing
|NADA
|Nothing
|NADDA
|Nothing
|NBT
|Nothing But Trouble
|NBTD
|Nothing Better To Do
|NOUT
|Nothing (northern UK)
|NOWT
|Nothing
|NTD
|Nothing To Do
|NTH
|Nothing
|NTR
|Nothing To Report
|NTS
|Nothing To Say
Note To Self
|NTSH
|Nothing To See Here
|NUFFIN
|Nothing
|NUN
|Nothing
|NVNG
|Nothing Ventured, Nothing Gained
|TNB
|There’s Nothing Better
|TNLN
|Took Nothing Left Nothing
|TNSL
|Took Nothing, Signed Logbook (geocaching)
|YASNY
|You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet
|ZILCH
|Nothing, zero