April 3, 2024 Slang Definition

The Meaning of VEETA – VEETA means “Money“. It is an internet acronym. What does VEETA mean? VEETA is an abbreviation that stands for “Money”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out VEETA definition and all the information related to acronym VEETA in FAQ format.

Other terms relating to ‘money’:
 BREAD Money
 BUCKS Dollars, money
 BUSKING Playing music in public for money
 CHEDDA Cash, money
 CHEDDAR Money
 CHIPS Money
Weak, corny
 DINERO Money
 DMS Dirty Money Syndicate
 DOSH Money
 DOUGH Money, cash
 GOLD DIGGER Person who loves someone just for their money
 GUAP Money
 GWAP Money
 GWOP Money
 HIT A LICK Get a lot of money very quickly
 HOLD Borrow (money)
 KNOT Roll of paper money
 LOLLY Money
 LOOT Money (often stolen)
 MILEAGE Value for money
 MOOLA Money
 MOOLAH Money
 MULA Money
 OPM Other People’s Money
 PAPER Money
 PITCH Contribute money
 RACKS Money (in thousands)
 ROSES Money
 SCRILLA Money, cash
 SKINT Broke, having no money
 SKRILLA Money
 SPOT Lend money
 TIM Time Is Money
 TRICKIN Spending money on a girl
 VFM Value For Money
 WOMBAT Waste Of Money, Brains, And Time
 WONGA Money
 WOTAM Waste of Time and Money
 YMCMB Young Money Cash Money Billionaires

