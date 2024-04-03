The Meaning of VEETA – VEETA means “Money“. It is an internet acronym. What does VEETA mean? VEETA is an abbreviation that stands for “Money”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out VEETA definition and all the information related to acronym VEETA in FAQ format.
VEETA is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Money”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
VEETA means “Money”.
VEETA is “Money”.
The definition of VEETA is “Money”.
|Other terms relating to ‘money’:
|BREAD
|Money
|BUCKS
|Dollars, money
|BUSKING
|Playing music in public for money
|CHEDDA
|Cash, money
|CHEDDAR
|Money
|CHIPS
|Money
Weak, corny
|DINERO
|Money
|DMS
|Dirty Money Syndicate
|DOSH
|Money
|DOUGH
|Money, cash
|GOLD DIGGER
|Person who loves someone just for their money
|GUAP
|Money
|GWAP
|Money
|GWOP
|Money
|HIT A LICK
|Get a lot of money very quickly
|HOLD
|Borrow (money)
|KNOT
|Roll of paper money
|LOLLY
|Money
|LOOT
|Money (often stolen)
|MILEAGE
|Value for money
|MOOLA
|Money
|MOOLAH
|Money
|MULA
|Money
|OPM
|Other People’s Money
|PAPER
|Money
|PITCH
|Contribute money
|RACKS
|Money (in thousands)
|ROSES
|Money
|SCRILLA
|Money, cash
|SKINT
|Broke, having no money
|SKRILLA
|Money
|SPOT
|Lend money
|TIM
|Time Is Money
|TRICKIN
|Spending money on a girl
|VFM
|Value For Money
|WOMBAT
|Waste Of Money, Brains, And Time
|WONGA
|Money
|WOTAM
|Waste of Time and Money
|YMCMB
|Young Money Cash Money Billionaires