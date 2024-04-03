The Meaning of VCR – VCR means “Video Cassette Recorder“. It is an internet acronym. What does VCR mean? VCR is an abbreviation that stands for “Video Cassette Recorder”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out VCR definition and all the information related to acronym VCR in FAQ format.
|Other terms relating to ‘video’:
|AMV
|Anime Music Video
|AVGN
|Angry Video Game Nerd
|AVI
|Audio Video Interleaved (media format)
|DIVX
|Video format
|DVDRIP
|Video copied from a DVD
|DVR
|Digital Video Recorder
|FMV
|Full Motion Video
|FPS
|First-Person Shooter (video game term)
|GAMER
|Person who plays video games
|KVM
|Keyboard, Video, Mouse
|MV
|Music Video
|NTSC
|National Television System Committee video standard
|OVA
|Original Video Animation
|PV
|Promotional Video
|PVR
|Personal Video Recorder
|RICK ROLL
|Trick someone with a link to Rick Astley video
|ROCKBAND
|Music video game
|SNK
|Video game company
|VCD
|Video Compact Disc
|VG
|Video Game
Very Good
|VGA
|Video Graphics Array/Adaptor
|VGM
|Video Game Music
|VH1
|Video Hits One (TV channel)
|VHS
|Video Home System
|VID
|Video
|VJ
|Video Jockey (like DJ with lights and video)
|VLOG
|Video Log
|VLOGGER
|Video blogger
|VMA
|Video Music Awards
|VOD
|Video-On-Demand
|VT
|Video Tape
|VTR
|Video Tape Recorder
|WMV
|Windows Media Video
|XVID
|Video format
|Other terms relating to ‘recorder’:
|DVR
|Digital Video Recorder
|PVR
|Personal Video Recorder
|VTR
|Video Tape Recorder