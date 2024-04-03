Home
April 3, 2024 Slang Definition

The Meaning of VCD – VCD means “Video Compact Disc“. It is an internet acronym. What does VCD mean? VCD is an abbreviation that stands for “Video Compact Disc”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out VCD definition and all the information related to acronym VCD in FAQ format.

Other terms relating to ‘video’:
 AMV Anime Music Video
 AVGN Angry Video Game Nerd
 AVI Audio Video Interleaved (media format)
 DIVX Video format
 DVDRIP Video copied from a DVD
 DVR Digital Video Recorder
 FMV Full Motion Video
 FPS First-Person Shooter (video game term)
 GAMER Person who plays video games
 KVM Keyboard, Video, Mouse
 MV Music Video
 NTSC National Television System Committee video standard
 OVA Original Video Animation
 PV Promotional Video
 PVR Personal Video Recorder
 RICK ROLL Trick someone with a link to Rick Astley video
 ROCKBAND Music video game
 SNK Video game company
 VCR Video Cassette Recorder
 VG Video Game
Very Good
 VGA Video Graphics Array/Adaptor
 VGM Video Game Music
 VH1 Video Hits One (TV channel)
 VHS Video Home System
 VID Video
 VJ Video Jockey (like DJ with lights and video)
 VLOG Video Log
 VLOGGER Video blogger
 VMA Video Music Awards
 VOD Video-On-Demand
 VT Video Tape
 VTR Video Tape Recorder
 WMV Windows Media Video
 XVID Video format
Other terms relating to ‘compact’:
 CD Compact Disc
Cross Dresser
 CD-RW Compact Disk Rewritable
 CDR Compact Disc Recordable
 CDROM Compact Disk Read Only Memory
 CRV Compact Recreational Vehicle
 TFCD Time For Compact Disc
Other terms relating to ‘disc’:
 AHA Expression of discovery or realization
 B&D Bondage And Discipline
Bondage And Domination
 BDRIP Blu-ray Disc RIP
 BGD Black Gangster Disciples
 CD Compact Disc
Cross Dresser
 CDR Compact Disc Recordable
 D/C Disconnected
 DJ Disc Jockey
Dow Jones
Dinner Jacket
 DVD Digital Versatile Disc
 EOD End Of Discussion
 EOT End Of Thread (i.e. end of discussion)
 ESD Electro-Static Discharge
 GD Gangsta Disciple
 LD Link Dead (Disconnection From Internet)
 PATD Panic At The Disco (band)
 SUSS Discover, understand
Suspicious
 TFCD Time For Compact Disc

