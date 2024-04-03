The Meaning of VCARD – VCARD means “Virtual (online) business card“. It is an internet acronym. What does VCARD mean? VCARD is an abbreviation that stands for “Virtual (online) business card”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out VCARD definition and all the information related to acronym VCARD in FAQ format.
|Other terms relating to ‘virtual’:
|IMVU
|Instant Messaging Virtual Universe
|TELNET
|Network Virtual Terminal Protocol
|VLAN
|Virtual Local Area Network
|VNC
|Virtual Network Computing
|VPN
|Virtual Private Network
|VR
|Virtual Reality
|Other terms relating to ‘business’:
|.BIZ
|Top level domain for business
|AOB
|Any Other Business
|B2C
|Business To Consumer
|BAU
|Business As Usual
|BIZ
|Business
|BSNS
|Business
|EBD
|End of Business Day
|EOB
|End Of Business
|IBM
|International Business Machines
|LOB
|Throw
Line Of Business
|MBA
|Masters of Business Association
Married But Available
|MYB
|Mind Your Business
|MYOB
|Mind Your Own Business
|MYODB
|Mind Your Own Damn Business
|NOMB
|None Of My Business
|NONYA
|None of Your (business)
|NOTB
|None Of Their Business
|NOYB
|None Of Your Business
|NOYDB
|None Of Your Damn Business
|NUNYA
|None of Your (business)
|NYB
|Not Your Business
|NYOB
|Not Your Own Business
|OPB
|Other People’s Business
|SUIT
|Businessman, boss
|TCB
|Taking Care of Business
|Other terms relating to ‘card’:
|ATI
|Array Technology Inc. (graphics card maker)
|CARD
|Amusing, eccentric person
|CARDY
|Cardigan
|CC
|Credit Card
Carbon Copy
Crowd Control
Country Code
|CCG
|Collectible Card Game
|CPR
|Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation
|CVV
|Card Verification Value
|MMC
|MultiMedia Card
|NIC
|Network Interface Card
|PCMCIA
|Personal Computer Memory Card International Association
|PLASTIC
|Credit Card
|SD
|Sweet Dreams
Secure Digital (memory card)
So Drunk
|SIM CARD
|Subscriber Identity Module for a mobile phone
|TAFF
|Person from Cardiff or Wales generally
|TCG
|Trading Card Game
|VNH
|Very Nice Hand (in online card games, especialy poker)