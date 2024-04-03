Home
April 3, 2024

The Meaning of VCARD – VCARD means “Virtual (online) business card“. It is an internet acronym. What does VCARD mean? VCARD is an abbreviation that stands for “Virtual (online) business card”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out VCARD definition and all the information related to acronym VCARD in FAQ format.

VCARD is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Virtual (online) business card”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.

VCARD means “Virtual (online) business card”.

VCARD is “Virtual (online) business card”.

The definition of VCARD is “Virtual (online) business card”.

Other terms relating to ‘virtual’:
 IMVU Instant Messaging Virtual Universe
 TELNET Network Virtual Terminal Protocol
 VLAN Virtual Local Area Network
 VNC Virtual Network Computing
 VPN Virtual Private Network
 VR Virtual Reality
Other terms relating to ‘business’:
 .BIZ Top level domain for business
 AOB Any Other Business
 B2C Business To Consumer
 BAU Business As Usual
 BIZ Business
 BSNS Business
 EBD End of Business Day
 EOB End Of Business
 IBM International Business Machines
 LOB Throw
Line Of Business
 MBA Masters of Business Association
Married But Available
 MYB Mind Your Business
 MYOB Mind Your Own Business
 MYODB Mind Your Own Damn Business
 NOMB None Of My Business
 NONYA None of Your (business)
 NOTB None Of Their Business
 NOYB None Of Your Business
 NOYDB None Of Your Damn Business
 NUNYA None of Your (business)
 NYB Not Your Business
 NYOB Not Your Own Business
 OPB Other People’s Business
 SUIT Businessman, boss
 TCB Taking Care of Business
Other terms relating to ‘card’:
 ATI Array Technology Inc. (graphics card maker)
 CARD Amusing, eccentric person
 CARDY Cardigan
 CC Credit Card
Carbon Copy
Crowd Control
Country Code
 CCG Collectible Card Game
 CPR Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation
 CVV Card Verification Value
 MMC MultiMedia Card
 NIC Network Interface Card
 PCMCIA Personal Computer Memory Card International Association
 PLASTIC Credit Card
 SD Sweet Dreams
Secure Digital (memory card)
So Drunk
 SIM CARD Subscriber Identity Module for a mobile phone
 TAFF Person from Cardiff or Wales generally
 TCG Trading Card Game
 VNH Very Nice Hand (in online card games, especialy poker)

